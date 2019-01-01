Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2015
Featured Article
How This Site Became the Go-To Marketplace for Rare and Antique Goods
1stdibs was launched in 2001 and continues to find ways to stay fresh.
Don't Just Build a Business -- Build a Business With Soul
You need more than brains to create and sustain a business that has a lasting impact.
How Muji Created a Cult Following of Design Enthusiasts
Its products have no visible brand identifiers -- and that's proven to be a good thing.
Sharing Economy
How These Flexible Rental Spaces Are Helping Entrepreneurs Work From Anywhere
Entrepreneurs are taking advantage of work spaces that boast convenience and cachet without commitment.
Ask the Money Guy
The 4 Finance-Related Areas Where Businesses Need the Most Help
From accounts receivable to cash forecasting, Mr. Finance Fix-it tells how he gets the job done.
Cities
How One Deal Transformed Bozeman Into a Startup City With Global Aspirations
RightNow Technologies is just one of the businesses finding space to grow in Big Sky Country.
Ready For Anything
5 Ways to Generate Business Through LinkedIn
Make sure you're taking full advantage of the professional social network.
Ready For Anything
What to Do When a Colleague Acts Unethically
If your co-worker acted unethically, there are ways to fix it.
Project Grow
How Greats Footwear Puts Its Best Foot Forward
A modern footwear company reimagines classic styles.
Franchises
Yes, You Can Be Creative in Franchising
A Detroit couple decided to take a different approach when they opened their art-instruction franchise. Last year, they were the chain's highest-grossing franchisees.
Food Delivery
How This Startup Is Helping Restaurants Be More Efficient About Delivery
DoorDash's web software and app offers restaurants on-demand delivery options using a team of Uber-style drivers.
Franchisors
Bouncing Back From Failure, a Fitness Business Gets It Right
MaxOut Strength Systems went through a serious rough period.