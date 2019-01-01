Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2016
Featured Article
2016's Women to Watch
These women are making their mark on the business world. If you don't know who they are, you will.
Meet Fear's Antidote: Hope
A seemingly small act -- returning to normal, daily life after tragedy -- takes a great deal of courage.
How to Repel the Wrong Customers -- and Attract the Right Ones
You don't want everyone to like you, just the right ones.
Related Articles
Business Unusual
How a Thirst for Fashion Is Driving Sales for This Hot Accessory
Stylish stainless-steal water bottles have earned celebrities and high-end stores as fans.
Ready For Anything
Why Points of Difference Could Be What Brings Your Company Together
Someone "not like us" may be just who you need.
Ask a Geek
How to Pick a Customer Relationship Management Tool That Fits Your Business
CRM tools are a great way to manage a growing client roster. Here's some expert advice on picking the one that's best for you.
Project Grow
4 Pain Points of Future Flights and How to Handle Them
All signs point to worsening flight experiences. What can be done?
VC
Why SalesLoft's Second Wind Is Going Strong
This software suite revamped itself, and now it's raking in funds.
Ready For Anything
How an Off-Season Hobby Grew into a Slick Business
Brent Christensen's Ice Castles creates frozen fantasies, and business is heating up.
Customer Service
3 Quick Tips for Handling an Upset Customer
This advice will keep you cool in a conflict.