Entrepreneur Magazine: February 2016

Featured Article

Hanson Could Have Disappeared. Here's Why They Didn't.

The blond-haired music makers have some serious business skills in their repertoire.

The Artist Otherwise Known as an Entrepreneur

'Learn the rules like a pro so you can break them like an artist.' – Pablo Picasso

Your Alma Mater Might Want to Finance Your Startup

Alumni investment groups join the VC landscape.

Ethics Coach

Are Severance Agreements Slimy Business?

Is the common practice an ethical one? Our expert explains.
Gael O'Brien The Ethics Coach | 3 min read
Franchises

The Work Behind Fast-Growing Franchises

Quick overexpansion is easy. But preparing for strong, lasting growth? That's harder.
Jason Daley | 7 min read
Sales

Would You Try This Man's Wacky Sales Pitches? (You Should -- They Worked!)

Doug Baldasare would try just about anything to close a sale. Here's how he got customers' attention.
Joe Robinson | 2 min read
Franchises

Learn What Fuels the Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

Check out these rankings.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 11 min read
Sales

3 Major Sales Mistakes You Must Avoid

Consultant Jeff Hoffman addresses three common problems.
Joe Robinson | 2 min read
Ask a Geek

Can Live-Streaming Video Help Me?

Marketing consultant Lisa Illman, founder of KritterKommunity.com, explains how.
Mikal E. Belicove | 2 min read
Etsy

How This Program Lets Etsy Businesses Grow Quickly

A new tool helps DIY-ers turn into full-fledged manufacturers.
Jenna Schnuer | 2 min read
Franchisors

Why One Man Came Out of Retirement to Start a Custom T-Shirt Franchise

The most inventive franchises can have unexpected starts.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Writing

4 Must-Haves for Headlines That Hook Readers

Without the right words, your blog posts, flyers and ads may go unnoticed.
Ann Handley | 2 min read
