Entrepreneur Magazine: March 2016
Feel the Fear -- and Then Move Past It
Fear can hold you back, but if you fight through it, the rewards are plentiful.
Before Giving Advice, Consider This First
For best results, keep roles and conflicts of interest in mind.
3 Signs Your Social Strategy Needs Help -- and the Solutions
If these warnings seem familiar, you're likely not as loved online as you could be.
Pitching Investors
The Bright Side of Sharing Bad News With Potential Investors
With potential investors, honesty is the best policy.
Ask a Geek
Why Virtual Reality Is Vital
Ebbe Altberg, CEO of the company that created the virtual 3-D world Second Life, answers your VR questions.
The Fix
How Changing an App Platform Allowed This Meal-Replacement Startup to Grow
When you can't keep up with your booming product, it might be time to change your tech.
Your Money
Are You Diversifying Your Income? You'd Better Start.
Just as a business shouldn't rely on one client, your personal income should never rely on one source.
Startup Financing
This Company Asked Its Employees for Cash and Everybody Won
For the right kind of business, a radical move like asking employees to finance the company can be smart and effective.
Franchisees
How a Young Immigrant Rapidly Rose in the Pizza Business
He didn't know what pizza was when he was growing up in Bangladesh, but after delivering pizzas in high school, Ag Mahmud now owns four Papa John's restaurants.
Hotels
Can Your Hotel Make You Healthier?
Budget-friendly hotels are now offering extras aimed at promoting health, from vitamin-infused showers to rent-able workout gear.
Online Marketplace
How This Company Is Profiting Giving Perks to Military Members and First-Responders
GovX's small customer base helped it cash in with investors.
Business Unusual
How a Near-Death Mountain Climb Launched One of the Adventure World's Best-Known Brands
The brothers Giovale are avid mountain climbers, and they learned the hard way that the industry needed better tools for safety. They made the product themselves, launching a now-global business.