Entrepreneur Magazine: March 2016

Entrepreneur Magazine - March 2016
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Feel the Fear -- and Then Move Past It

Fear can hold you back, but if you fight through it, the rewards are plentiful.

Before Giving Advice, Consider This First

For best results, keep roles and conflicts of interest in mind.

3 Signs Your Social Strategy Needs Help -- and the Solutions

If these warnings seem familiar, you're likely not as loved online as you could be.

The Bright Side of Sharing Bad News With Potential Investors
Pitching Investors

The Bright Side of Sharing Bad News With Potential Investors

With potential investors, honesty is the best policy.
Christopher Hann Entrepreneur Contributor | 1 min read
Why Virtual Reality Is Vital
Ask a Geek

Why Virtual Reality Is Vital

Ebbe Altberg, CEO of the company that created the virtual 3-D world Second Life, answers your VR questions.
Mikal E. Belicove | 2 min read
How Changing an App Platform Allowed This Meal-Replacement Startup to Grow
The Fix

How Changing an App Platform Allowed This Meal-Replacement Startup to Grow

When you can't keep up with your booming product, it might be time to change your tech.
David Port Entrepreneur Contributor | 2 min read
Are You Diversifying Your Income? You'd Better Start.
Your Money

Are You Diversifying Your Income? You'd Better Start.

Just as a business shouldn't rely on one client, your personal income should never rely on one source.
Steph Wagner | 2 min read
This Company Asked Its Employees for Cash and Everybody Won
Startup Financing

This Company Asked Its Employees for Cash and Everybody Won

For the right kind of business, a radical move like asking employees to finance the company can be smart and effective.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
How a Young Immigrant Rapidly Rose in the Pizza Business
Franchisees

How a Young Immigrant Rapidly Rose in the Pizza Business

He didn't know what pizza was when he was growing up in Bangladesh, but after delivering pizzas in high school, Ag Mahmud now owns four Papa John's restaurants.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Can Your Hotel Make You Healthier?
Hotels

Can Your Hotel Make You Healthier?

Budget-friendly hotels are now offering extras aimed at promoting health, from vitamin-infused showers to rent-able workout gear.
Elaine Glusac Writer | 3 min read
How This Company Is Profiting Giving Perks to Military Members and First-Responders
Online Marketplace

How This Company Is Profiting Giving Perks to Military Members and First-Responders

GovX's small customer base helped it cash in with investors.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
How a Near-Death Mountain Climb Launched One of the Adventure World's Best-Known Brands
Business Unusual

How a Near-Death Mountain Climb Launched One of the Adventure World's Best-Known Brands

The brothers Giovale are avid mountain climbers, and they learned the hard way that the industry needed better tools for safety. They made the product themselves, launching a now-global business.
Dina Mishev | 4 min read
