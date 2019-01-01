Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2016
Featured Article
How Giphy Became the Internet's Go-To Gif Brand
Giphy is taking on the biggest, weirdest branding challenge online today: How to become the go-to company for a new kind of internet culture.
How One Entrepreneur Turned a Dance Trend Into a Glowing Empire
Brian Lim went to an electronic dance music club six years ago and was inspired to launch a line of rave accessories.
How to Deal When Personal Lives Impact Professional Goals
Conflicts of interest can create far bigger conflicts.
Related Articles
Business Travel
Traveling For Work? 4 Networking Opportunites You Should Know About.
Don't just take your meeting and fly home.
Franchisees
At 19, This Maaco Franchisee Began His Steady Rise to the Top
A damaged Camaro led Brian Greenley, then a high school senior, to a career as a franchisee.
Tools
How This Startup is Making Mobile App Development Easier
Gigster can find a developer ready to help you in 10 minutes or less.
The Fix
How This Company Found the Solution for Its Site's Missing Links
HyperX cleared up its sales links -- and now it cleans up on sales.
Ask a Geek
How Drones Will Change Your Business
Chris Anderson, cofounder and CEO of drone maker 3D Robotics, explains.
Ask the Money Guy
This Expert Explains When You Should Kill Your Project
By tracking three measurements of success, you'll have a better idea of whether your project is working -- or not.
VC Funding
How to Do Well With 3 Types of Do-Gooder Investors
It's possible, but you'll need to form the right purpose-driven business.
Franchisees
How a Big Birthday Inspired One Man to Become a Franchisee
Tim Huels took a risk, and it paid off. Here's how he did it.