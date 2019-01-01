My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2016

Entrepreneur Magazine - April 2016
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

How Giphy Became the Internet's Go-To Gif Brand

Giphy is taking on the biggest, weirdest branding challenge online today: How to become the go-to company for a new kind of internet culture.

How One Entrepreneur Turned a Dance Trend Into a Glowing Empire

Brian Lim went to an electronic dance music club six years ago and was inspired to launch a line of rave accessories.

How to Deal When Personal Lives Impact Professional Goals

Conflicts of interest can create far bigger conflicts.

Related Articles

Traveling For Work? 4 Networking Opportunites You Should Know About.
Business Travel

Traveling For Work? 4 Networking Opportunites You Should Know About.

Don't just take your meeting and fly home.
Margaret Littman | 5 min read
At 19, This Maaco Franchisee Began His Steady Rise to the Top
Franchisees

At 19, This Maaco Franchisee Began His Steady Rise to the Top

A damaged Camaro led Brian Greenley, then a high school senior, to a career as a franchisee.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
How to Avoid Micromanaging
Ready For Anything

How to Avoid Micromanaging

As 38 Special advised, 'hold on loosely.'
Christopher Hann Entrepreneur Contributor | 2 min read
How This Startup is Making Mobile App Development Easier
Tools

How This Startup is Making Mobile App Development Easier

Gigster can find a developer ready to help you in 10 minutes or less.
Jodi Helmer | 2 min read
How This Company Found the Solution for Its Site's Missing Links
The Fix

How This Company Found the Solution for Its Site's Missing Links

HyperX cleared up its sales links -- and now it cleans up on sales.
Matt Villano | 3 min read
How Drones Will Change Your Business
Ask a Geek

How Drones Will Change Your Business

Chris Anderson, cofounder and CEO of drone maker 3D Robotics, explains.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
This Expert Explains When You Should Kill Your Project
Ask the Money Guy

This Expert Explains When You Should Kill Your Project

By tracking three measurements of success, you'll have a better idea of whether your project is working -- or not.
Joe Worth | 3 min read
How to Do Well With 3 Types of Do-Gooder Investors
VC Funding

How to Do Well With 3 Types of Do-Gooder Investors

It's possible, but you'll need to form the right purpose-driven business.
Sam Hogg Entrepreneur Contributor | 2 min read
How a Big Birthday Inspired One Man to Become a Franchisee
Franchisees

How a Big Birthday Inspired One Man to Become a Franchisee

Tim Huels took a risk, and it paid off. Here's how he did it.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 3 min read
