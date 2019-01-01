Entrepreneur Magazine: May 2016
Featured Article
After A Tragedy, This Restaurateur Did What All Entrepreneurs Must: She Learned How To Keep Going
Her husband died, but Jen Hidinger continued to chase their dream-while lending a hand to others in the industry.
Why Rising From the Ashes Is Vital for Disruption, Innovation
Good (almost) always follows bad.
How One Man Makes Serious Money From Funny Products
One year after buying a site that everyone said would fail, Peter Boychuk has no regrets.
Related Articles
Food
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Airline Food
These three airlines are giving an upgrade to standard plane meals.
Social Media
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Social Campaign
WestJet's "12,000 mini miracles" campaign is a social media miracle of its own.
Airlines
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Airline
These Kiwis offer a flying experience that's a bit more flavorful than the rest.
Luggage
Business Travel Awards 2016: The Best Luggage For 4 Different Needs
Everybody has baggage, but these luggage models offer something extra.
Design
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Terminal Design
Three bizarre concepts for high-flying airport design, explained.
Entertainment
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best In-Flight Entertainment
Five reasons JetBlue's Mint is the most fun you'll have at 35,000 feet.
Hospitality
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Hotel Concierge
One man goes above and beyond to make his hotel hospitable.