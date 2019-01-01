My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2016

Entrepreneur Magazine - July 2016
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

The Ultimate Guide to Doing Business in a Bar

It sure beats the conference room.

You'll Never Regret This Business Investment

Entrepreneur's editor-in-chief recalls the time she fell in love with a work of art and what it taught her.

Franchising's Fastest Growing Global Brands in 2016

Franchising's fastest-growing global brands.

Related Articles

This Couple Trusted Their Gut to Reinvent an Organic Grocery Store
Radicals & Visionaries

This Couple Trusted Their Gut to Reinvent an Organic Grocery Store

Learn how this couple built Lucky's Market, one of the country's most beloved (and weirdest) grocery chains.
Andrew Parks Entrepreneur Contributor | 15+ min read
Understand the Crowdfunding Shift That Could Transform How Startups are Funded
Crowdfunding

Understand the Crowdfunding Shift That Could Transform How Startups are Funded

A new regulation has the potential to alter the way many startups are funded.
Michelle Goodman | 9 min read
A Trip to Nairobi Inspired This One-of-a-Kind Company
Travel

A Trip to Nairobi Inspired This One-of-a-Kind Company

Traveling can spark unexpected businesses. Cherae Robinson started hers by partying in Nairobi.
As told to Ashlea Halpern for Cherae Robinson Entrepreneur Contributor | 4 min read
Taking Clients Out for Cocktails? Our Cheatsheet Will Impress Them.
Best Business Bars

Taking Clients Out for Cocktails? Our Cheatsheet Will Impress Them.

Match your drink to the moment with this cheat sheet from mixologist Josh Curtis, bar director at Los Angeles' Hanglider Bar.
Jeffery Lindenmuth, Ross McCammon and Kate Rockwood Entrepreneur Contributors | 1 min read
Bartender-Approved Tips for Negotiating Deals at the Bar
Best Business Bars

Bartender-Approved Tips for Negotiating Deals at the Bar

The bartender knows all, hears all and sees all.
Jeffery Lindenmuth, Ross McCammon and Kate Rockwood Entrepreneur Contributors | 2 min read
The Best Bars for Brainstorming, Recruiting and More (Slideshow)
Best Business Bars

The Best Bars for Brainstorming, Recruiting and More (Slideshow)

From closing the deal to staffing your startup, here's a list of bars across the U.S. suitable for any business transaction.
Jeffery Lindenmuth, Ross McCammon and Kate Rockwood Entrepreneur Contributors | 2 min read
Spilled Your Beer on Your Laptop or Phone? These Tips Can Help.
Best Business Bars

Spilled Your Beer on Your Laptop or Phone? These Tips Can Help.

Don't worry! There's a way to fix that.
Jeffery Lindenmuth, Ross McCammon and Kate Rockwood Entrepreneur Contributors | 2 min read
The Dos and Don'ts of Doing Business in a Bar (Infographic)
Best Business Bars

The Dos and Don'ts of Doing Business in a Bar (Infographic)

Follow these tips to make sure your meeting goes smoothly.
Jeffery Lindenmuth, Ross McCammon and Kate Rockwood Entrepreneur Contributors | 1 min read
Closing a Deal at a Bar? This Research Can Help.
Best Business Bars

Closing a Deal at a Bar? This Research Can Help.

Rule No. 1: Get to the bar early, so you control who sits where.
Jeffery Lindenmuth, Ross McCammon and Kate Rockwood Entrepreneur Contributors | 2 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Green Entrepreneur Magazine - May 2019