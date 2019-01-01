My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: September 2016

Entrepreneur Magazine - September 2016
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

The Surprising Second Act for One of YouTube's Biggest Stars

Connor Franta has made millions as a YouTube star, but he knows that kind of celebrity won't last.

Why We Balance Passion With Reason

Passion slams the gas; reason steers us safely. It's important to strike a balance.

This Founder Finally Made it to the NBA -- With an Analytics Tool

He'd never make the team, but he's still a major player on the court.

Related Articles

What Entrepreneurship Taught One Married Couple About Partnership
Innovators

What Entrepreneurship Taught One Married Couple About Partnership

Collaboration for these founders is professional and personal.
Matt McCue | 4 min read
She Built an App Without Knowing How to Code -- and is Now a Millionaire
Innovators

She Built an App Without Knowing How to Code -- and is Now a Millionaire

Focus on what you do know -- and can do well.
Kate Rockwood | 2 min read
This Veteran Risked His Savings to Build Better Armor
Innovators

This Veteran Risked His Savings to Build Better Armor

He bet his retirement. Now he runs a multi-million dollar business.
Matt McCue | 3 min read
Understanding One Simple Truth Helped This Founder Raise $23 Million
Innovators

Understanding One Simple Truth Helped This Founder Raise $23 Million

This entrepreneur turned an unsexy subject into a successful business.
Kate Rockwood | 2 min read
How a Single Food Truck Helped Build a Multi-Million Dollar Taco Empire
Innovators

How a Single Food Truck Helped Build a Multi-Million Dollar Taco Empire

This founder started with $18,000 in his bank account. Now he runs a $4.5 million fast-casual-food brand.
Matt McCue | 3 min read
To Create Great Customer Experiences, Do This
Innovators

To Create Great Customer Experiences, Do This

Create memories and don't rely on enthusiasm.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 3 min read
A Retail Legend Shares Customer Service Secrets
Retail

A Retail Legend Shares Customer Service Secrets

What do you learn after 27 years of running a famous store? Ask Roxanne Thurman, owner of Denver's Cry Baby Ranch.
Grant Davis Managing Editor | 5 min read
These Founders Aren't Selling Furniture, They're Telling a Story
Innovators

These Founders Aren't Selling Furniture, They're Telling a Story

A powerful story keeps this furniture company distinct and memorable.
Paul Kix | 5 min read
Explaining What Your Company Does? Keep it Simple.
How to Start a Business

Explaining What Your Company Does? Keep it Simple.

It's not as easy as it sounds. And you need to get it right.
Matt McCue | 10 min read
