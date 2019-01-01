Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2016
Featured Article
This French Foodie Sensation Is Coming to the States
In France, he's a celebrity. In America, he's nobody.
How to Win on 'Shark Tank'
What all 495 pitches say about wowing investors.
Entrepreneur Media's President on Entrepreneur Lending Launch
This program from Entrepreneur Media's business side is designed to eliminate a common business roadblock.
Related Articles
Innovation
What Self-Driving Trucks Could Mean For Your Next Delivery
Can a line of trucks rumble down the highway by themselves? That's the plan.
Etiquette
The New Rules for Business Rides in an Uber, a Driverless Car and More
There's a proper time to sing, to sleep and to make small talk.
Self-Driving Cars
A Semi-Scientific Ranking of Semi-Autonomous Features
Manufacturers are racing to arm their vehicles with enough cameras, radars, sensors, and tech to properly outthink man.
Innovators
What's the Right Car for Hauling 2,000 Burritos?
Three food startups explain how they chose their fleet.
The Fix
The Simple Way This Super-Efficient Florist Saved Itself Even More Time
Say goodbye to wasted time and hassle.