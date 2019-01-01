Entrepreneur Magazine: May 2017
Featured Article
Reid Hoffman: To Successfully Grow A Business, You Must 'Expect Chaos'
He's the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn, Greylock Partner, a mentor to many, and, starting in May, the host of a new podcast called 'Masters of Scale.' Here, Hoffman gives us an inside look at how he teaches entrepreneurs to grow successful businesses.
How to Master the Interview
You might think you've got an intuitive knack for interviewing prospective talent, but a whole body of research begs to differ.
Where I Live, Entrepreneurs Are Afraid To Talk About Failure -- And It's Hurting Their Businesses
'Fail fast' may be a Silicon Valley motto, but that's not the case across Africa. Here, failure is often stigmatized. And yet, not talking about it is leading to even bigger failures.
Related Articles
Editor's Note
Don't Think Sending Free Stuff to Editors Will Get You Covered
Coverage can't be bought. You can send us stuff if you'd like, but that doesn't mean we'll write about you.
Hiring
Here's How to Interview Employees, and Find the Perfect Fit
Stop focusing on a potential employee's resume and achievements.
Sales
What It Takes to Score a Home Run in Sales
Here are some lessons from vendors as they try selling to Major League Baseball teams.
Pitching
The Secret to Pitching
A former entrepreneur, improv comedian and venture capitalist shares how to make your pitch stand out.
Franchise
2017's Best of the Best Franchises
Meet the top franchises of the year across different business categories, from pets to lodging.
Ready For Anything
How to Hack a First Impression
Head high, eyes forward, and please, please keep your hands out of your pockets.
First Impressions
The 4 Skills Needed to Make a Great Impression
Check out the research behind the first few seconds of meeting someone and how to make a great and lasting impression.
Success
How Patience, Grit and Beer Helped This Entrepreneur Finally Find Success
Thinking he would be able to find success in a few short years, this founder learned the hard way that entrepreneurs must be in it for the long haul.