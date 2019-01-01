My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: May 2017

Entrepreneur Magazine - May 2017
Featured Article

Reid Hoffman: To Successfully Grow A Business, You Must 'Expect Chaos'

He's the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn, Greylock Partner, a mentor to many, and, starting in May, the host of a new podcast called 'Masters of Scale.' Here, Hoffman gives us an inside look at how he teaches entrepreneurs to grow successful businesses.

How to Master the Interview

You might think you've got an intuitive knack for interviewing prospective talent, but a whole body of research begs to differ.

Where I Live, Entrepreneurs Are Afraid To Talk About Failure -- And It's Hurting Their Businesses

'Fail fast' may be a Silicon Valley motto, but that's not the case across Africa. Here, failure is often stigmatized. And yet, not talking about it is leading to even bigger failures.

Related Articles

Don't Think Sending Free Stuff to Editors Will Get You Covered
Editor's Note

Don't Think Sending Free Stuff to Editors Will Get You Covered

Coverage can't be bought. You can send us stuff if you'd like, but that doesn't mean we'll write about you.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
Here's How to Interview Employees, and Find the Perfect Fit
Hiring

Here's How to Interview Employees, and Find the Perfect Fit

Stop focusing on a potential employee's resume and achievements.
Adam Bornstein Founder of Pen Name Consulting | 4 min read
What It Takes to Score a Home Run in Sales
Sales

What It Takes to Score a Home Run in Sales

Here are some lessons from vendors as they try selling to Major League Baseball teams.
Elizabeth Flock | 7 min read
The Secret to Pitching
Pitching

The Secret to Pitching

A former entrepreneur, improv comedian and venture capitalist shares how to make your pitch stand out.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 4 min read
2017's Best of the Best Franchises
Franchise

2017's Best of the Best Franchises

Meet the top franchises of the year across different business categories, from pets to lodging.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 10 min read
How to Hack a First Impression
Ready For Anything

How to Hack a First Impression

Head high, eyes forward, and please, please keep your hands out of your pockets.
Vanessa Van Edwards | 2 min read
The 4 Skills Needed to Make a Great Impression
First Impressions

The 4 Skills Needed to Make a Great Impression

Check out the research behind the first few seconds of meeting someone and how to make a great and lasting impression.
Vanessa Van Edwards | 13 min read
Success Secrets of 9 Top Franchises
Franchises

Success Secrets of 9 Top Franchises

A look at what sets the best apart from the rest
Tracy Stapp Herold | 6 min read
How Patience, Grit and Beer Helped This Entrepreneur Finally Find Success
Success

How Patience, Grit and Beer Helped This Entrepreneur Finally Find Success

Thinking he would be able to find success in a few short years, this founder learned the hard way that entrepreneurs must be in it for the long haul.
Joe Keohane Executive Editor | 6 min read
