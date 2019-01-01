Entrepreneur Magazine: June 2017
Featured Article
What Gary Vaynerchuk Learned by Experimenting on Himself
Gary Vaynerchuk is half man, half brand, half digital experiment. And somehow, that all adds up.
Pitching Your Business to a Journalist? Here's What Works.
Yes, a pitch can lead to a story -- you just need to know how to get our attention.
Gearing Up: When Will Robots Finally Take Over the Fast-Food Business?
Fast-food franchises often get a bad rap for being slow to change, but this time they find themselves in the unique position of being among the first in the food-service realm to make a major investment in automation.
Small Business Heroes
The 3-Step Approach for Testing Out Your Business Idea
Here's how to learn the most from your potential customers and get honest feedback.
Franchises
Dig Into 2017: The Top Food-Based Franchises of the Year
While the franchise model has expanded into almost every type of business imaginable, franchises based around food remain an industry cornerstone.
Networking
Want to Get Better at Networking? Think Smaller.
To expand their professional networks, entrepreneurs are seeking smaller and smaller crowds.
Ready For Anything
How 6 Business Titans Created a Thriving Team
As the host of podcast Masters of Scale, Reid Hoffman asks everyone from Mark Zuckerberg to Sara Blakely what it takes to build a successful company.
Small Business Heroes
Why MailChimp's Insane Fake Ad Campaign Paid Off
The company's 'Did You Mean MailChimp?' helped the email marketing platform reach 334 million people.
Small Business Heroes
For Entrepreneurs, Venture Capital Is Not Always the Best Option
Entrepreneurs get creative about funding their businesses -- and maintaining control of their vision.
Small Business Heroes
Ellevest's Investing Platform Knows How to Speak to Women
Founded by Sallie Krawcheck, a Wall Street vet, the platform understands women's way of investing their money is different than how men do it.
Small Business Heroes
The Website That Is Helping Companies Find Diverse Talent
Diversity-hiring platform Jopwell debunks the 'pipeline problem.'
Project Grow
Why Women-Only Coworking Spaces Are on the Rise
In a growing crop of single-sex co-working spaces, women are harnessing community, inspiration and success.