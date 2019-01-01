Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2017
Featured Article
Tristan Walker's Challenge: 'How Can I Be the Best CEO I Can Be?'
He's a tech darling turned high-profile spokesman for diversity in Silicon Valley. But to truly succeed, he's rethinking everything.
The Importance of Making Sure Customers Feel Heard
A great product is a problem heard and solved, followed by user feedback heard and integrated.
Entrepreneurs Are Paying Wikipedia Editors to Create Profile Pages
It's technically against Wikipedia's rules. But that hasn't stopped this underground marketplace from thriving.
Related Articles
Ready For Anything
How Entrepreneurs Can Resist Shiny-Object Syndrome
Founders are ideas people -- but can be easily distracted by too many ideas. Resist the urge.
Project Grow
Why Jargon Is Bad for Your Business -- and How To Eliminate It
A growing movement of experts are stepping up to help businesspeople speak like, well, people.
Franchises
For American Franchisors to Succeed Overseas, They Have to Be Open to Change
While international franchising opportunities are booming, franchisors must make adjustments.
Office Culture
What It's Like Working at a Jargon-Obsessed Company
Former journalist Dan Lyons opens up about the extreme jargon culture at HubSpot, what it taught him and how he became sane.
Work-Life Balance
How This Founder Radically Reshaped His Workweek -- And Balanced His Life
By meticulously compartmentalizing his workweek, an entrepreneur is able to be more present at work and home.
Office Culture
Daymond John: Get Out of Your Office and Into the Mix
The 'Shark Tank' star shares why it is so important to break down the office walls to open up the communication flow.
Should You Ignore Your Emails or Get Them to Zero?
Two entrepreneurs from different schools of thought explain the reasoning behind their email-management methods.
Technology
The Skimm Lets Its Employees Take 'Sacred Time' Away From The Office
Here is how to use technology to keep you focused.
Project Grow
11 Ways to Maximize Every Part of Your Day
From their morning routine to being productive at the office, entrepreneurs share how to get the most out of your time all day.