Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2017

Entrepreneur Magazine - July 2017
Featured Article

Tristan Walker's Challenge: 'How Can I Be the Best CEO I Can Be?'

He's a tech darling turned high-profile spokesman for diversity in Silicon Valley. But to truly succeed, he's rethinking everything.

The Importance of Making Sure Customers Feel Heard

A great product is a problem heard and solved, followed by user feedback heard and integrated.

Entrepreneurs Are Paying Wikipedia Editors to Create Profile Pages

It's technically against Wikipedia's rules. But that hasn't stopped this underground marketplace from thriving.

Related Articles

How Entrepreneurs Can Resist Shiny-Object Syndrome
Ready For Anything

How Entrepreneurs Can Resist Shiny-Object Syndrome

Founders are ideas people -- but can be easily distracted by too many ideas. Resist the urge.
Vanessa Van Edwards | 4 min read
Why Jargon Is Bad for Your Business -- and How To Eliminate It
Project Grow

Why Jargon Is Bad for Your Business -- and How To Eliminate It

A growing movement of experts are stepping up to help businesspeople speak like, well, people.
Jon Marcus | 14 min read
For American Franchisors to Succeed Overseas, They Have to Be Open to Change
Franchises

For American Franchisors to Succeed Overseas, They Have to Be Open to Change

While international franchising opportunities are booming, franchisors must make adjustments.
Boyd Farrow | 12 min read
What It's Like Working at a Jargon-Obsessed Company
Office Culture

What It's Like Working at a Jargon-Obsessed Company

Former journalist Dan Lyons opens up about the extreme jargon culture at HubSpot, what it taught him and how he became sane.
Joe Keohane Executive Editor | 4 min read
How This Founder Radically Reshaped His Workweek -- And Balanced His Life
Work-Life Balance

How This Founder Radically Reshaped His Workweek -- And Balanced His Life

By meticulously compartmentalizing his workweek, an entrepreneur is able to be more present at work and home.
Sonny Caberwal | 3 min read
Daymond John: Get Out of Your Office and Into the Mix
Office Culture

Daymond John: Get Out of Your Office and Into the Mix

The 'Shark Tank' star shares why it is so important to break down the office walls to open up the communication flow.
Daymond John | 3 min read
Should You Ignore Your Emails or Get Them to Zero?
Email

Should You Ignore Your Emails or Get Them to Zero?

Two entrepreneurs from different schools of thought explain the reasoning behind their email-management methods.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
The Skimm Lets Its Employees Take 'Sacred Time' Away From The Office
Technology

The Skimm Lets Its Employees Take 'Sacred Time' Away From The Office

Here is how to use technology to keep you focused.
Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin | 3 min read
11 Ways to Maximize Every Part of Your Day
Project Grow

11 Ways to Maximize Every Part of Your Day

From their morning routine to being productive at the office, entrepreneurs share how to get the most out of your time all day.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
