Entrepreneur Magazine - October 2017

As Bobby Flay Cooks Up an IPO, Can He Still Remain the Hands-On Guy?
Used to calling his own shots, Flay will soon find out what happens when he lets everyone else into the kitchen.
How the Founder of Dylan's Candy Bar Built an Irresistible Brand
Founder Dylan Lauren explains how she broke through a sugar-stuffed market to build one of the most beloved sweets brands in the world.
Why Superchef David Chang Is Risking His Perfect Restaurant Record for a Delivery Startup
'Things are changing so fast in food that if you're still using what worked for you in the past, you're screwed.'
Related Articles
Franchises
Why Fitness Franchises Are Booming
With aggressive expansion strategies and low membership costs, fitness clubs are looking to rapidly expand -- and franchisees are lining up to get in on the action.
Co-founders
Through Thick and Thin: How to Find a Co-Founder Who Will Last
You need to create criteria, be patient, thorough and know your weaknesses.
Productivity
3 Proven Strategies on Taking Breaks That Will Help You Become More Productive
Working for long, uninterrupted hours, day after day, may make you feel productive, but, in reality, it's likely hurting your performance.
Mistakes
How This Entrepreneur Got Ahead by Screwing Up
Often catastrophes are not only salvageable but they can lead to some of the most valuable client relationships you'll have.
Franchises
The Best Franchises for Any Budget
We ranked the top 50 franchises for three different budgets: less than $100,000; $100,000 to $500,000 and more than $500,000.
Editor's Note
The Power of Trying: Why You Must Take Leaps Into Unknown Territory
The more we take risks and search for new passions, the more versatile and capable and satisfied we'll be tomorrow.
The Heat Is On: How Drybar Continues to Blow Past Its Competition
When Alli Webb launched Drybar in 2010, she invented a new industry -- and now the competition is heating up.
Growth
How the Founder of Zola Grew Her Bottom Line by Giving Away Free Products
To grow its business, the CEO of the wedding-registry website added new services -- and gave them away for free.
Scaling
Scaling the Right Way: The Founders of Chopt, Dos Toros and Dig Inn Share Their Secrets
The leaders of these fast-casual restaurants explain why quickly scaling doesn't solve problems, the importance of collaboration and creating a career path for employees.