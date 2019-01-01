Entrepreneur Magazine: November 2017
Featured Article
Meet Our 50 Most Daring Entrepreneurs of 2017
From Jeff Bezos to Elon Musk and Piera Gelardi, learn about the entrepreneurs who took the right risks this past year -- and what you can learn from them.
Despite the Dangers, This Founder Is Staying in War-Torn Syria to Help Entrepreneurs
Sami Ismail refuses to leave, wanting to instead continue supporting local entrepreneurs who are trying to succeed.
How the Daring Jeff Bezos Helped 4 Entrepreneurs Find Success
To understand how his impact spreads beyond the walls of his own operation, we asked four Amazon alumni to look back on the priceless lessons they learned from the boldest man they know.
Related Articles
Project Grow
Why Microsoft, Chase and Others Are Hiring More People With Autism
It's good for business, they say: Adding 'neurodiversity' means bringing in employees with particularly coveted skills.
Ready For Anything
Richard Branson on the Importance of Taking Meaningful Risks
According to the billionaire, it is important to ask yourself, 'What can I do to make a real difference?'
Consulting
How to Find the Right Consulting Firm to Grow Your Business
Expert opinions and guidance can help your business soar -- but before you invest, be sure you know what you're looking for.
Franchises
The Service Industry: Why Veterans Are Flocking to the Franchise World
It has to do with focus, structure, camaraderie and a hard-earned ability to thrive within complex operations.
Editor's Note
How to Take the Right Risks
Be bold. Be daring. Be out there. But first, be sure it's the right bet to take.
Customers
Want the Upper Hand? Think Like a Hotel.
You need to make the customer feel important, valued and part of the company's family.
Communication Strategies
The Scientifically Proven Ways to Deliver Bad News
No one likes hearing bad news, but you can soften the blow with these research-backed strategies.
Franchises
Why These Founders Took a Huge Step Back and Became Franchisees
Sometimes running a company isn't all it's cracked up to be.
Small Business Heroes
The Top 150 Franchises for Veterans
To celebrate Veterans Day, check out the franchises ready to serve those who've served their country.