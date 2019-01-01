My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2017

Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2017
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

How Venus Williams Is Serving Up Her Entrepreneurial Dreams

Tennis trained her to be a one-woman, hyper-focused, do-it-all-yourself machine. But as she's discovering, entrepreneurship requires more balance.

Tim Ferriss, Gary Vaynerchuk and More Share What Will Make Businesses Successful in 2018

These super successful entrepreneurs share their predictions on what next year will hold.

From Branding to Recruiting, Check Out the 10 Business Trends to Make Next Year a Success

Next year will bring big changes and new opportunities for sharp, forward-thinking entrepreneurs. Here's what to keep your eye on.

Related Articles

Is Sending Out a Press Release Really Worth the Money?
Publicity

Is Sending Out a Press Release Really Worth the Money?

The press release industry generates a lot of money-but it might not hold any value for your business.
Josh Sternberg | 7 min read
This Ax-Throwing Company Plans to Transform From Small Business to National Franchise
Franchises

This Ax-Throwing Company Plans to Transform From Small Business to National Franchise

Stumpy's Hatchet House wants to go big-but the competition isn't far behind
Clint Carter | 15+ min read
Why Storytelling Will Continue to Be the Go-To Marketing Strategy in 2018
Marketing

Why Storytelling Will Continue to Be the Go-To Marketing Strategy in 2018

Creating a compelling vision -- and expressing it well -- is key to capturing your place in the market.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
This Trick Will Help You Promote Yourself Without Coming Off as Self-Centered
Communication

This Trick Will Help You Promote Yourself Without Coming Off as Self-Centered

The first rule of talking about you: It's not really about you.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
In 2018, Investors Will Look Outside Silicon Valley for the Next Big Startup
Fundraising

In 2018, Investors Will Look Outside Silicon Valley for the Next Big Startup

Thanks to technology, entrepreneurs no longer need to be on Sand Hill Road to catch an investor's eye.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
In 2018, Get Ready to (Finally) Embrace Virtual and Augmented Reality
Storytelling

In 2018, Get Ready to (Finally) Embrace Virtual and Augmented Reality

Storytelling will always be a strong tool for entrepreneurs-but creativity is key, now more than ever.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Stephen Dubner Talks 'Freakonomics' -- and How He Became an Accidental Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

Stephen Dubner Talks 'Freakonomics' -- and How He Became an Accidental Entrepreneur

The former scribe has long admired small businesses and the people who run them. And now that he's got a company of his own, he's learning just how tricky it can be.
Joe Keohane Executive Editor | 8 min read
To Succeed in 2018, Ecommerce Entrepreneurs Must Focus on This One Change
Ecommerce

To Succeed in 2018, Ecommerce Entrepreneurs Must Focus on This One Change

With more businesses competing for customers, it's time to speed things up.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
How the Founder of Baked by Melissa Recovered From Her First Holiday Sales Disaster
Ready For Anything

How the Founder of Baked by Melissa Recovered From Her First Holiday Sales Disaster

Melisa Ben-Ishay talks about her first big mistake (during the holiday rush!) and what it taught her about prepping for sales spikes.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 6 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Green Entrepreneur Magazine - May 2019