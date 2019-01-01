Entrepreneur Magazine: March 2018
Featured Article
'Bar Rescue's' Jon Taffer Isn't Afraid to Call Founders on Their B.S.
The hospitality legend is on a one-man crusade to help entrepreneurs own their failures, get over their hang-ups and succeed.
How One of America's Most Beloved Toy Makers Rebounded From Near Death
Wham-O created the Frisbee, Slip 'N Slide and more. Then it fell into disrepair -- until a new leader came along.
Are Influencers Worth Your Money? We Went Undercover to Find Out.
As traditional advertising methods fade, a new generation of young social media mavens -- 'influencers' -- are offering businesses their endorsements in exchange for money or free stuff. But is it worth it?
Related Articles
Ready For Anything
The Founder of Panera Bread: 'I Wish I'd Fired More People'
After stepping down as CEO in January, Ron Shaich looks back on what he wishes he'd done differently.
More Women Are Entering Franchising -- and It's Changing the Industry
Women are buying franchises at a rate far faster than men. Now the industry is asking itself: Why?
Project Grow
How to Figure Out What Your Time Is Worth
It's time to admit we can't do everything. And that's for the better.
Franchises
The 150 Fastest-Growing Franchises
Meet the companies that are leveraging their ability to scale fast -- and take their franchisees along with them.
Ready For Anything
Eva Longoria: the Best Word for Her Brand Is 'No'
Award-winning actor and serial entrepreneur Eva Longoria moves between industries, constantly looking to challenge the way things have always been done.
Project Grow
A Men's Yoga Brand Learns the Real Meaning of Flexibility
With slow sales, yoga brand Vuori realized it had a branding problem.
Project Grow
From Online to Offline: How Brands Use Big Data to Figure Out Where Their Customers Will Shop
Ecommerce brands are using big data to open stores exactly where their customers want them.
When to Use Your Email Signature for More Than a Sign-Off
The email signature can be a powerful marketing tool -- but it can quickly become an irritating vehicle of self-promotion.
Project Grow
6 Businesses That Need to Be Launched Right Now
We asked entrepreneurs the one idea they wish someone would create to help their company.