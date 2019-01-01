Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2018
Featured Article
Turning Rejection Into Triumph: How Sarah Michelle Gellar and Her Co-Founders Built a New Baking Brand
As an actor, Sarah Michelle Gellar was used to rejection and uphill battles, but co-founding her startup, Foodstirs, has been a challenge like no other.
Ask These 3 Questions to Determine Where to Spend Your Marketing Dollars
Stretching your marketing dollars is imperative, especially when there aren't that many marketing dollars to stretch.
How Small Startups Can Profit From Competitor's Woes
With the right mix of speed, timing and guts, smart founders can profit hugely from their much, much, much larger rivals' misfortune.
Social Entrepreneurs
How Entrepreneurship Is Helping to Save Puerto Rico
After Hurricane Maria savaged Puerto Rico, a man named Jesse Levin used what he'd learned as an entrepreneur and applied it to disaster relief. And it worked.
Franchises
Rising Stars: The Top 100 New Franchises to Keep Your Eyes On
These companies may be new to the scene, but they are already giving the big guys a run for their money with innovative models, marketing methods and menus.
Editor's Note
Why You Need to Always Be Questioning Yourself
We should always be asking: Why am I doing this? And can I do it better?
Entrepreneurs
The Director Behind the Ocean Eleven's Franchise Shares How His Storytelling Skills Helped Build His Liquor Startup
Hollywood director Steven Soderbergh is trying to turn an obscure Bolivian spirit into a hot company.
Scaling
Scaling Your Company to Always Serve Your Customers
Research shows customers are increasingly fickle. And as companies grow, founders tend to forget that.
Office Space
Inside Shopify's Intoxicating Distillery-Turned-Office Space
The ecommerce platform's headquarters was formerly a Seagram's distillery -- and the building's history is still showcased and celebrated.
Ready For Anything
This Entrepreneur's First Gift to Himself: a Huge House on the Shore
Check out a family home two and a half decades in the making.
Entrepreneurs
6 Founders Share What Still Scares Them About Entrepreneurship -- and How They Push Past These Fears
Running a business is scary -- and parts of it will always be scary.
Entrepreneurs
After 90 Meetings in 90 Days, These Founders Finally Found Their Customer
After creating a potentially groundbreaking solution, two founders weren't sure whom to sell it to.