Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2018

Entrepreneur Magazine - April 2018
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Turning Rejection Into Triumph: How Sarah Michelle Gellar and Her Co-Founders Built a New Baking Brand

As an actor, Sarah Michelle Gellar was used to rejection and uphill battles, but co-founding her startup, Foodstirs, has been a challenge like no other.

Ask These 3 Questions to Determine Where to Spend Your Marketing Dollars

Stretching your marketing dollars is imperative, especially when there aren't that many marketing dollars to stretch.

How Small Startups Can Profit From Competitor's Woes

With the right mix of speed, timing and guts, smart founders can profit hugely from their much, much, much larger rivals' misfortune.

Related Articles

How Entrepreneurship Is Helping to Save Puerto Rico
Social Entrepreneurs

How Entrepreneurship Is Helping to Save Puerto Rico

After Hurricane Maria savaged Puerto Rico, a man named Jesse Levin used what he'd learned as an entrepreneur and applied it to disaster relief. And it worked.
Andy Isaacson | 15+ min read
Rising Stars: The Top 100 New Franchises to Keep Your Eyes On
Franchises

Rising Stars: The Top 100 New Franchises to Keep Your Eyes On

These companies may be new to the scene, but they are already giving the big guys a run for their money with innovative models, marketing methods and menus.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
Why You Need to Always Be Questioning Yourself
Editor's Note

Why You Need to Always Be Questioning Yourself

We should always be asking: Why am I doing this? And can I do it better?
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 7 min read
The Director Behind the Ocean Eleven's Franchise Shares How His Storytelling Skills Helped Build His Liquor Startup
Entrepreneurs

The Director Behind the Ocean Eleven's Franchise Shares How His Storytelling Skills Helped Build His Liquor Startup

Hollywood director Steven Soderbergh is trying to turn an obscure Bolivian spirit into a hot company.
Joe Keohane Executive Editor | 9 min read
Scaling Your Company to Always Serve Your Customers
Scaling

Scaling Your Company to Always Serve Your Customers

Research shows customers are increasingly fickle. And as companies grow, founders tend to forget that.
Boyd Farrow | 4 min read
Inside Shopify's Intoxicating Distillery-Turned-Office Space
Office Space

Inside Shopify's Intoxicating Distillery-Turned-Office Space

The ecommerce platform's headquarters was formerly a Seagram's distillery -- and the building's history is still showcased and celebrated.
Kristin Hunt Writer and Editor | 4 min read
This Entrepreneur's First Gift to Himself: a Huge House on the Shore
Ready For Anything

This Entrepreneur's First Gift to Himself: a Huge House on the Shore

Check out a family home two and a half decades in the making.
Joe Keohane Executive Editor | 4 min read
6 Founders Share What Still Scares Them About Entrepreneurship -- and How They Push Past These Fears
Entrepreneurs

6 Founders Share What Still Scares Them About Entrepreneurship -- and How They Push Past These Fears

Running a business is scary -- and parts of it will always be scary.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
After 90 Meetings in 90 Days, These Founders Finally Found Their Customer
Entrepreneurs

After 90 Meetings in 90 Days, These Founders Finally Found Their Customer

After creating a potentially groundbreaking solution, two founders weren't sure whom to sell it to.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 4 min read
