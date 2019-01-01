Entrepreneur Magazine: June 2018
Featured Article
How Kevin Hart Went From Being a Comedian to the Guy Who Owns Comedy
He's one of America's most famous funnymen, but here's what most people don't see: Kevin Hart is often in his office, running a far more ambitious comedy machine.
Change Is Inevitable. Here's How to Start Preparing Right Now.
Four important words: Work your next job.
Inside the Quest to Build the World's Next Biggest Franchises -- by Incubating Them Like Silicon Valley Tech Startups
Aurify Brands is helping food entrepreneurs scale their fledgling brands by providing them with everything from capital to operational support and mentorship.
Related Articles
100 Brilliant Companies
Star Power: These 10 Celebrities Are Putting Their Name Behind Big-Name Brands
From Kevin Hart to Karlie Kloss, check out 10 companies that have some of today's winning personalities leading them.
100 Brilliant Companies
Learn Why Investors are Closely Watching These 20 Companies
Investors and incubators share the most brilliant companies that have caught their attention this year.
100 Brilliant Companies
10 Insanely Clever Ways These Companies Grew Their Business
Learn how WeWork went from coworking space to lifestyle business, why Zillow got into the home-flipping game, the reason Outdoor Voices turned to its customers for designs and more.
100 Brilliant Companies
10 Product Innovations You Need on Your Radar Right Now
These companies are making our lives easier, better and more enjoyable.
Ready For Anything
From Free Genetic Screening to a Maternity Concierge Program, These 10 Companies Go Above and Beyond for Their Employees
Check out the 10 companies that are taking compensation, perks and HR programs to the next level.
100 Brilliant Companies
10 New Services That'll Make You Say, 'Why Didn't I Think of That?'
From on-demand translators to self-driving taxis in retirement communities, here are services you need to know about.
100 Brilliant Companies
10 Companies That Are Doing Good While Doing Well
These companies are not only successful but are helping others succeed, too.
Ready For Anything
Looking for Great Leadership? These 10 Companies Are Leading the Way.
These companies are going beyond business as usual.
100 Brilliant Companies
Entrepreneur's 100 Brilliant Companies of 2018
Our annual list celebrates boundary-pushing and inspiring entrepreneurship. See you on the list next year?