Entrepreneur Magazine: June 2018

Entrepreneur Magazine - June 2018
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

How Kevin Hart Went From Being a Comedian to the Guy Who Owns Comedy

He's one of America's most famous funnymen, but here's what most people don't see: Kevin Hart is often in his office, running a far more ambitious comedy machine.

Change Is Inevitable. Here's How to Start Preparing Right Now.

Four important words: Work your next job.

Inside the Quest to Build the World's Next Biggest Franchises -- by Incubating Them Like Silicon Valley Tech Startups

Aurify Brands is helping food entrepreneurs scale their fledgling brands by providing them with everything from capital to operational support and mentorship.

Related Articles

100 Brilliant Companies

Star Power: These 10 Celebrities Are Putting Their Name Behind Big-Name Brands

From Kevin Hart to Karlie Kloss, check out 10 companies that have some of today's winning personalities leading them.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
100 Brilliant Companies

Learn Why Investors are Closely Watching These 20 Companies

Investors and incubators share the most brilliant companies that have caught their attention this year.
Entrepreneur Staff | 8 min read
100 Brilliant Companies

10 Insanely Clever Ways These Companies Grew Their Business

Learn how WeWork went from coworking space to lifestyle business, why Zillow got into the home-flipping game, the reason Outdoor Voices turned to its customers for designs and more.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
100 Brilliant Companies

10 Product Innovations You Need on Your Radar Right Now

These companies are making our lives easier, better and more enjoyable.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Ready For Anything

From Free Genetic Screening to a Maternity Concierge Program, These 10 Companies Go Above and Beyond for Their Employees

Check out the 10 companies that are taking compensation, perks and HR programs to the next level.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
100 Brilliant Companies

10 New Services That'll Make You Say, 'Why Didn't I Think of That?'

From on-demand translators to self-driving taxis in retirement communities, here are services you need to know about.
Entrepreneur Staff | 7 min read
100 Brilliant Companies

10 Companies That Are Doing Good While Doing Well

These companies are not only successful but are helping others succeed, too.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Ready For Anything

Looking for Great Leadership? These 10 Companies Are Leading the Way.

These companies are going beyond business as usual.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
100 Brilliant Companies

Entrepreneur's 100 Brilliant Companies of 2018

Our annual list celebrates boundary-pushing and inspiring entrepreneurship. See you on the list next year?
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
