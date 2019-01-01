My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: September 2018

Entrepreneur Magazine - September 2018
Featured Article

How This 13-Year-Old Entrepreneur Built a Multi-Million Dollar Candy Company

Between school, dance and hanging with friends, Alina Morse is running a national candy brand.

This Entrepreneur Shares How She Survived When the Money Ran Out

When a change in the tax law nearly wiped out Saima Khan's company, she was forced to reconsider exactly what kind of business she was running.

Meet the New Bosses: How These Entrepreneurs Under 20 Are Changing Industries

The next generation isn't coming. It's already here. These are nine young entrepreneurs, including our September issue cover star, worth watching.

Strikeforce: Inside Silicon Valley's Most Unusual Apprenticeship
Innovation

Strikeforce: Inside Silicon Valley's Most Unusual Apprenticeship

Futurist Peter Diamandis offers a deal to young entrepreneurs: Help him for two years, and maybe build the next billion-dollar company at the same time.
Andrew Leonard | 15+ min read
A Brutal Performance Review Helped Sweetgreen's CEO Manage Everything Better
Ready For Anything

A Brutal Performance Review Helped Sweetgreen's CEO Manage Everything Better

Jonathan Neman shares what he learned from getting an evaluation from co-founders, employees and family.
Jonathan Neman | 4 min read
Malcolm Gladwell's Advice to Entrepreneurs: 'Don't Be One Thing'
Ready For Anything

Malcolm Gladwell's Advice to Entrepreneurs: 'Don't Be One Thing'

The author and podcaster believes entrepreneurs and creatives should think of themselves as ever-adaptable -- open to opportunities wherever they come.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 9 min read
Best in Service: The 105 Top Suppliers for Franchises in 2018
Franchise 500

Best in Service: The 105 Top Suppliers for Franchises in 2018

Our first-ever ranking of the companies that help franchises thrive.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 10 min read
The Next Generation of Entrepreneurs Are Amazing. Let's Support Them!
Editor's Note

The Next Generation of Entrepreneurs Are Amazing. Let's Support Them!

We need to stop the division between 'older generation' and 'younger generation.' That holds both sides back.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
The Tricks and Secrets to Mastering a Remote Workforce
Ready For Anything

The Tricks and Secrets to Mastering a Remote Workforce

Maintaining an all-remote workforce is no longer a fringe notion. But you have to do it thoughtfully.
Elizabeth Dunn | 7 min read
This Company Finds Tough Problems In the World, Then Launches Startups to Solve Them
Project Grow

This Company Finds Tough Problems In the World, Then Launches Startups to Solve Them

Kairos is a company that creates companies. And those companies have a mission: Solve the problems that really need solving.
Mary Pilon | 15+ min read
After Having a 'Hell of a Year,' This Entrepreneur Rewarded Himself With the Car He Wanted, Not the Car He Needed
Luxury Cars

After Having a 'Hell of a Year,' This Entrepreneur Rewarded Himself With the Car He Wanted, Not the Car He Needed

'Anyone who says money can't buy happiness has clearly never driven my car,' says Steven Sashen, CEO and co-founder of Xero Shoes.
Joe Keohane Executive Editor | 3 min read
The Top 200 Franchise Brands People Love the Most
Franchises

The Top 200 Franchise Brands People Love the Most

Franchising is all about brand power.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
