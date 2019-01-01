Entrepreneur Magazine: September 2018
Featured Article
How This 13-Year-Old Entrepreneur Built a Multi-Million Dollar Candy Company
Between school, dance and hanging with friends, Alina Morse is running a national candy brand.
This Entrepreneur Shares How She Survived When the Money Ran Out
When a change in the tax law nearly wiped out Saima Khan's company, she was forced to reconsider exactly what kind of business she was running.
Meet the New Bosses: How These Entrepreneurs Under 20 Are Changing Industries
The next generation isn't coming. It's already here. These are nine young entrepreneurs, including our September issue cover star, worth watching.
Related Articles
Innovation
Strikeforce: Inside Silicon Valley's Most Unusual Apprenticeship
Futurist Peter Diamandis offers a deal to young entrepreneurs: Help him for two years, and maybe build the next billion-dollar company at the same time.
Ready For Anything
A Brutal Performance Review Helped Sweetgreen's CEO Manage Everything Better
Jonathan Neman shares what he learned from getting an evaluation from co-founders, employees and family.
Ready For Anything
Malcolm Gladwell's Advice to Entrepreneurs: 'Don't Be One Thing'
The author and podcaster believes entrepreneurs and creatives should think of themselves as ever-adaptable -- open to opportunities wherever they come.
Franchise 500
Best in Service: The 105 Top Suppliers for Franchises in 2018
Our first-ever ranking of the companies that help franchises thrive.
Editor's Note
The Next Generation of Entrepreneurs Are Amazing. Let's Support Them!
We need to stop the division between 'older generation' and 'younger generation.' That holds both sides back.
Ready For Anything
The Tricks and Secrets to Mastering a Remote Workforce
Maintaining an all-remote workforce is no longer a fringe notion. But you have to do it thoughtfully.
Project Grow
This Company Finds Tough Problems In the World, Then Launches Startups to Solve Them
Kairos is a company that creates companies. And those companies have a mission: Solve the problems that really need solving.
Luxury Cars
After Having a 'Hell of a Year,' This Entrepreneur Rewarded Himself With the Car He Wanted, Not the Car He Needed
'Anyone who says money can't buy happiness has clearly never driven my car,' says Steven Sashen, CEO and co-founder of Xero Shoes.