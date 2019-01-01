Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2018
Featured Article
Guy Fieri Is Insanely Busy. Here's How He Gets It All Done.
The chef, TV star, vintner and entrepreneur has a secret to being in a million places at once.
How to Multitask Like Tim Ferriss, Randi Zuckerberg and Other Very Busy People
Nine entrepreneurs tell us how they get it all done.
Why This CEO Fired Himself and Asked His Friend to Take Over
Matt Bodnar was always good at solving problems. But when he became CEO, he saw his company struggle under his leadership. So he made a drastic change.
Related Articles
Ready For Anything
What You Can Learn From Some of the Best Company Cultures in America
From emotional team building talks to a dunk tank reserved for the boss, here's how these employers keep their teams happy.
Rejection
The Topgolf Founders Fought Through Countless Rejections -- and Built America's Favorite New Game
After being shunned by investors and struggling to find their audience, a big-thinking partner helped guide these founders to viral success.
Pivots
Old Company. Troubled Industry. Inside the Effort to Reboot Century 21, the Real Estate Giant.
Technology has threatened the real estate agent, but people still hate the home-buying process. Can Century 21 fix it?
Small Business Heroes
I Became a Better Marketer When I Started Thinking Like an Entrepreneur
When you think the way entrepreneurs think, you see everything around you differently.
Failure
With Girlboss, Sophia Amoruso Is Using Past Failures to Fuel Her Latest Success
And she's launching a brand new social network to help other women thrive.
Ready For Anything
How This Cowboy Hat Reminds the CEO of Zenefits That Hard Work Is Always Worth It
When he's not at the office, Jay Fulcher is working at his family's horse ranch. Both take a grueling amount of time and commitment.
Branding
Savvy Startups Like Casper and Brandless Are Investing in Brand Image First -- and You Should, Too
Product used to be king, but in today's fast-moving, copycat-filled world of business, a strong identity can be the key to success.
Ready For Anything
How Christina Tosi Took Milk Bar From a Single Bakery to a Sugary Empire in 10 Years
The chef and entrepreneur won't settle for anything less than perfection -- which is why she spent two years developing a single cake recipe.
Challenges
Why This Comforter Startup Had to Make Its Product Less Perfect
When Buffy set out to build a cozy, cooling, eco-friendly comforter, they encountered an unexpected problem in manufacturing -- and had to solve it by making the item less perfect.