Entrepreneur Magazine - January 2019

How Michael Strahan Took Control of His Post-Football Career
The NFL star redefined himself after retirement from the sport, and found a whole new world of opportunity.
#1 on the Franchise 500: How McDonald's Evolved With Its Customer
The #1 company on our annual Franchise 500 list is a master class in staying power.
#8 on the Franchise 500: Great Clips Reinvents the Haircut Experience
The #8 company on our Franchise 500 list has an app that's been downloaded more than 10 million times, tracking customer appointments, history, and preferences.
#9 on the Franchise 500: Jersey Mike's Succeeds By Supporting Its Franchisees
The #9 company on our Franchise 500 list recommitted to franchisee training in 2018, conducting more than 1,000 classes and launching a new management platform.
How These 6 Franchises Have Thrived For Decades
Six companies have been on our Franchise 500 list for at least 38 of the 40 years we've produced the ranking. Here are their secrets.
Which Franchise is Right For You? Follow These Steps
In this excerpt from The Franchisee Handbook, by iFranchise Group CEO Mark Siebert, learn how to narrow the field to boost your chances of success
Hims Scored Big With Male Consumers. Can It Repeat The Trick With Women?
The year-old startup got men to comfortably talk about uncomfortable issues. Now, the launch of Hers will test its ability to reach women with the same level of finesse.
#5 on the Franchise 500: The UPS Store Gets a Consumer-Friendly Makeover
The #5 company on our Franchise 500 list fights off old-age with constant reinvention.
#7 on the Franchise 500: Planet Fitness Plans to Dominate the Fitness World
The #7 company on our Franchise 500 list has learned exactly what its customers want -- and how to deliver.
#10 on the Franchise 500: How 7-Eleven Plans to Double In Size In the U.S. By 2027
The #10 company on our Franchise 500 list had its fair share of challenges in 2018, but still has big goals for the future.
#4 on the Franchise 500: Why Taco Bell Has Its Sights Set On Your City
The #4 company on our Franchise 500 list knows that to grow its customer base, it must go where customers are: metropolitan communities.
#2 on the Franchise 500: How Dunkin' Continues To Thrive
Even with a forward looking rebrand to just Dunkin', the #2 company on our Franchise 500 list knows its soul.