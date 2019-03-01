Entrepreneur Magazine: March 2019
Featured Article
The Property Brothers' Business Empire Depends on One Thing: Their Very Strong Partnership
Drew and Jonathan Scott have conquered the real estate, design, and entertainment worlds. And they know that they're better together.
Silent Bob Is Now a Legitimate Ganjapreneur
Kevin Smith details how he and Jason Mewes have turned their iconic characters into a budding business.
The Best Way To Get What You Want? Focus On Your Customers' Needs.
Forget your own desires, and lead with the value you can provide.
Related Articles
Cannabis
How This Food-Delivery Entrepreneur Pivoted to Cannabis-Delivery
Dispensaries can be confusing and intimidating experiences for consumers. The startup Dutchie makes it as easy as ordering a pizza.
Celebrities
The Property Brothers Offer Free Advice On Building a Strong Business -- and a Strong Partnership
Drew and Jonathan Scott talked to two Entrepreneur readers (and husband-and-wife cofounders) about strengthening their working relationship.
Packaging
How This Cannabis Brand Designed a Modern Product With Nostalgic Packaging
Antique apothecary bottles served as inspiration as founders created a brand that feels more artisanal than mass.
Productivity
Don't Solve That Problem Tomorrow. Do It Right Now.
According to these veteran corporate consultants, nothing kills companies faster than slow decision-making and action-taking.
Ready For Anything
These 11 Entrepreneurs Broke All the Rules -- and Achieved Great Success
Rules are made to be broken, right? Take inspiration from these founders, who trusted their gut and reaped the benefits.
Wellness Brand Moon Juice Has Plenty of Haters -- and Its Founder Is Cool With That
Amanda Chantal Bacon is used to seeing eyes roll when she talks about her products. (Sex Dust, as an example.) But when business is booming, who has time to care?
An Old, Handwritten Recipe Keeps This Chef Inspired and Focused
Her mother's cookie recipe reminds Deborah VanTrece that she is strong and capable. (And yes, the cookie is on the menu at her restaurant.)
Why These Founders Gave Their Suppliers and Manufacturers a Piece of the Company
Finding (and affording) a great partner as a young startup can be challenging, so these entrepreneurs proposed a more permanent relationship -- and their businesses are thriving.
Success Strategies
How to Get Your First Big Win in Business
Six entrepreneurs look back on how they earned that pivotal first "Yes!"