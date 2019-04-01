Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2019
Featured Article
Kristen Bell and Her Cofounders Built a Company to Save Lives. But Growing It Wasn't So Simple.
With an entrepreneurial can-do mindset, the four Hollywood vets have built a business with soaring sales and global impact.
Minted Grew From a Stationery Brand to a Global Design Platform. Here's How.
By listening to her community and reacting quickly, Mariam Naficy built a business bigger than her wildest visions.
A Desktop Statue of a Hindu Deity Gives This Founder Daily Inspiration
The gift from his mother helps beverage entrepreneur Anshuman Vohra fight for success.
Related Articles
Athletes
Why Former NBA Star Al Harrington is Betting On Cannabis
The athlete is working to get sports leagues to embrace cannabis and CBD as a valuable resource for healing.
Franchises
The Best Franchise Brands Of 2019, By Category
We ranked the top categories to highlight the best 104 franchise brands.
Social Entrepreneurship
Want to Save the World? Kristen Bell Can Tell You How.
Bell and the other founders of This Saves Lives answer burning questions from budding social entrepreneurs.
Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.
Despite the lack of funding, black women are the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs today. Here's why.
Cannabis
Why This Cannabis-Infused Beverage Is Being Marketed Like a Health Drink
Mood33 is about feeling good more than feeling high -- and the design of its packaging has to make that clear to consumers.
Problem Solvers
Should You Compete With (and Potentially Kill) Your Own Business?
Adam Schwartz's t-shirt company was struggling. Instead of saving it, he built something new -- and better.
Franchises
Natural Disasters Are On The Rise. That's a Big Business Opportunity.
The increase of hurricanes, floods and fires worldwide has created increased demand and opportunity for brands and franchises in the restoration space.
Recruiting
The Recruitment Platform Gradujuana Was Failing... Until It Changed Its Name to Vangst
How a considered name change boosted business for the startup.
Ready For Anything
To Succeed, Just Follow This Six-Step Plan
Stuck trying to figure out what's next? Just start moving.