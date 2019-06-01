Entrepreneur Magazine: June 2019
Featured Article
Michelle Pfeiffer's Fragrance Brand Took 20 Years (and Plenty of Rejection) to Build
She wanted the fragrance industry to be more transparent.The fragrance industry said no. So the actress took matters into her own hands.
Women Are Disappearing From the Cannabis Industry. Why?
The industry's most powerful women are working to fix it.
The Top Food Franchises of 2019
Food dominates the franchise world. Here, we rank the strongest brands in 14 tasty categories.
Related Articles
Editor's Note
How to Become the Person Everyone Roots For
Good things don't just happen. They happen to people who hustle for them.
Pitching
Everything You Need to Know to Pitch an Investor
Asking investors to fund your business is uncomfortable, intimidating and at times even excruciating. Here's how to make it better, according to Andreessen Horowitz managing partner Scott Kupor.
Young Entrepreneur
Teen Entrepreneurs Learn to Embrace Failure. Can Adults?
Grownup founders can learn plenty from their teenage counterparts.
Small Business Heroes
12 Ways to Make More Money Through LinkedIn
It's not enough to just complete your profile. To really stand out, you must understand how LinkedIn works -- and whom it rewards. Ted Prodromou, author of the book Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business, explains how.
Ready For Anything
Greg Flynn Owns 1,245 Restaurants and Makes $2 Billion A Year. Here's How He Did It.
He bought his first Applebee's 20 years ago, and since then has redefined what's possible in the franchise industry. His philosophy: Be different, then go big.
Problem Solvers Podcast
Sun-Maid Raisins Has a Bold Plan to Reinvent Itself. (Watch Out, Fruit Roll-Ups!)
The storied company's new CEO is tackling a big challenge: a recognizable brand but a declining business.
Starting a Business
Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport
Many have tried to launch a new sports league. Few have succeeded. But that hasn't discouraged the star, who's trying to revolutionize his sport by competing against the league he once played for.
Ready For Anything
Want to Build A Franchise Empire? Do It Brand By Brand.
Paul Flick wants to serve a homeowner's every need -- which is why his company Premium Service Brands is always expanding.
Franchises
Why This Oakland Cop Became a Subway Franchisee
Kiesha Haggerty has found the two worlds to be surprisingly complementary.