Entrepreneur Magazine - September 2019

Featured Article
How These Teen Sisters Make $20 Million a Year on Bath Bombs
Da Bomb Bath started as a hobby when Caroline and Isabel Bercaw were in middle school. Six years later, their products are sold nationwide.
CBD Is a Crowded Industry. Here's How One Brand Learned to Stand Out.
Instead of pushing a product, Feals focuses on its customers' pain points.
Meet 16 Teen Founders Who Are Building Big Businesses -- and Making Big Money
Today's youth is already hard at work, building everything from delivery apps to robotic kits to sustainable fashion brands.
Related Articles
Franchises
Jazzercise Still Thrives After 50 Years... and Its Startup Fee Is Only $1,250
The workout franchise is still growing, still evolving and still dancing.
Success Stories
How a Woodworking Hobby Helps This Entrepreneur Be a Better Businessman
Patrick Robinson, CEO of Paskho, finds problem-solving inspiration in the art of building.
Cannabis
How Cannabis Company Caliva Survived a Business-Ending Regulation
When a new law limited how companies can deliver cannabis, Caliva just invested more in their delivery service.
Hiring
Are You Wasting Employees' Talent? Here's How to Know
Asking one simple question when you hire could boost the success (and happiness) of your new staffer.
Editor's Note
Need to Make A Change? Do It Immediately!
Timing will determine your future. Change now, or be forced to do it later.
Entrepreneurship
How These Fans Made Millions of Dollars, Starting With Some Collectible Sneakers
It's an object lesson in spotting opportunity within chaos.
Bobbi Brown's Guide to Success: Go To Fewer Meetings, and Take More Action
Makeup legend Brown is taking her own advice, and building multiple new brands.
Success Strategies
How This Wall Street Vet Became a Billion-Dollar Cannabis Success Story
Kevin Murphy won big when he sold his cannabis company, Acreage Holdings, for billions. But he says there's still plenty of opportunity.
Success Strategies
You Don't Need to Leave Your Hometown to Start a Great Business
Forget Silicon Valley. A growing number of entrepreneurs are returning to their roots to build a business.