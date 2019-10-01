Entrepreneur Magazine - October 2019

Featured Article
Supermodel Karlie Kloss's Lesson to Young Women: Never Be Afraid to Ask Questions!
The Project Runway host built a coding school, Kode With Klossy, to inspire a generation of tech-savvy women. But her real mission, she says, is much broader.
100 Powerful Women in Business
Women know how to fight the good fight -- and they won't back down until the job is done. Get to know 100 female-led businesses and brands that are creating change and redefining the rules of success.
Karlie Kloss Looks to These Female Founders for Inspiration
Our October/November cover star discusses the women (and businesses) that keep her motivated.
Related Articles
8 Women Entrepreneurs on What They Wish They'd Done Differently
Everything is clearer in hindsight. Here's what these leading founders would change if they could go back in time.
Women Entrepreneurs
The Most Valuable Lesson Learned in Business, According to 8 Female Founders
No one starts out as an expert. These entrepreneurs look back on their own learning curves.
8 Women VCs Share the Most Memorable Pitch They've Ever Received
From a dinosaur in a tutu to getting (really) personal, these pitches left an impression.
How These 8 Female Founders Get Customers to Have Uncomfortable Conversations
Entrepreneurs in the sexual health space share how they get customers to open up.
How Can Social Entrepreneurs Sell a Product While Promoting a Cause?
These 8 mission-driven founders share their expertise.
Get to Know the Female Entrepreneurs Who Are Reshaping the Business World
From our October/November issue, these powerful women are making their mark on business (and history).