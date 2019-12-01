Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2019

Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2019
Sterling K. Brown Wants the Conversation Around Diversity to Shift From 'Inclusion' to 'Celebration'

The producer and 'This Is Us' actor says recognizing and embracing differences creates the best collaboration.

The Hottest Franchise Categories of 2020

Get to know 347 franchises in trend-topping industries that will continue to boom next year (and likely beyond).

How to Sell Yourself

The opening sentence of our pitch is our most important. And too many of us are getting it wrong.

Success

How to Succeed in 2020

Twelve entrepreneurs and industry experts talked us through the trends to come in the next year -- and offered advice on how to navigate your way to a successful future.
Liz Brody, Stephanie Schomer, and Jason Feifer | 15+ min read
Education

Why Franchises Are Funding Their Employees' Education

Here's a hint: It's really good for business.
Jon Marcus | 13 min read
