Entrepreneur Magazine - January 2020
Mark Wahlberg's Secret to Becoming More Disciplined

The actor and entrepreneur's greatest business asset is his own diligence.

Are You Meeting (and Setting) Customers' Expectations?

To succeed, the value of what you offer must be greater than what people expect.

4 Steps to Growing Your Business Now

Did your growth stall in 2019? Here's how you can engineer a bigger, better year for your business.

#2 on the Franchise 500: Delivery and Booze Are Boosting Taco Bell's Sales
Franchise 500

#2 on the Franchise 500: Delivery and Booze Are Boosting Taco Bell's Sales

The #2 company on our Franchise 500 list is now looking to find its next big success overseas.
Liz Brody | 2 min read
#1 on the Franchise 500: Even Without the 'Donuts', Dunkin' Takes the Cake
Franchise 500

#1 on the Franchise 500: Even Without the 'Donuts', Dunkin' Takes the Cake

The #1 company on our Franchise 500 list has expanded what it's known for -- and grown its customer base.
Maggie Ginsberg | 14 min read
#3 on the Franchise 500: McDonald's Had a Bumpy Year, But Still Leads in Innovation
Franchise 500

#3 on the Franchise 500: McDonald's Had a Bumpy Year, But Still Leads in Innovation

The #3 company on our Franchise 500 list is betting on technology to drive future sales.
Liz Brody | 2 min read
#4 on the Franchise 500: How Sonic Drive-In Uses Artificial Intelligence to Improve Customer Service
Franchise 500

#4 on the Franchise 500: How Sonic Drive-In Uses Artificial Intelligence to Improve Customer Service

The #4 company on our Franchise 500 list is learning from its customers -- and serving up exactly what they want.
Liz Brody | 2 min read
#5 on the Franchise 500: The UPS Store Meets Customers Where They Are
Franchise 500

#5 on the Franchise 500: The UPS Store Meets Customers Where They Are

The #5 company on our Franchise 500 list has found new growth by opening smaller locations inside pharmacies, hotels, and military bases.
Gordy Megroz | 2 min read
#6 on the Franchise 500: Ace Hardware Is Fusing Online Sales With In-Person Service
Franchise 500

#6 on the Franchise 500: Ace Hardware Is Fusing Online Sales With In-Person Service

The #6 company on our Franchise 500 list is still evolving after 95 years in business.
Gordy Megroz | 2 min read
#7 on the Franchise 500: Planet Fitness Knows You Don't Want to Go to the Gym
Franchise 500

#7 on the Franchise 500: Planet Fitness Knows You Don't Want to Go to the Gym

The #7 company on our Franchise 500 list attracts first-time gym-goers with low prices and a shame-free environment.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 2 min read
#8 on the Franchise 500: By the End of 2020, Jersey Mike's Will Hit $2 Billion in Sales
Franchise 500

#8 on the Franchise 500: By the End of 2020, Jersey Mike's Will Hit $2 Billion in Sales

The #8 company on our Franchise 500 list has seen explosive growth from existing franchisees opening new locations.
Terry Rice Business Development Expert-in-Residence | 2 min read
#9 on the Franchise 500: At Culver's, Community is Key
Franchise 500

#9 on the Franchise 500: At Culver's, Community is Key

The #9 company on our Franchise 500 list has built a culture that's obsessed with customer happiness.
Terry Rice Business Development Expert-in-Residence | 2 min read
