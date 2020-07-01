Entrepreneur Magazine - July 2020

Featured Article
Why We Put 137 People on Our Cover
2020 has been a tough year for everyone. To find new success on the other side of this crisis, we must work together.
What to Expect from Recovery, According to a Hong Kong Entrepreneur
Cheryl Leung's Hong Kong-based fashion brand is months ahead U.S. businesses in terms of recovery. Here's what she says you should expect.
7 Franchisees Share Lessons from the Pandemic
Survival wasn't easy - but for these entrepreneurs, there was no alternative.
Related Articles
Giving Back
Your Company Should Give Back (Even If You're Short on Cash)
Here are two reasons why: Your customers and your team want you to.
Crisis Management
6 Franchisors Found New Ways To Build During the Covid-19 Crisis
Their stories prove that if you look hard enough, opportunity is everywhere.
Crisis Management
How 5 Entrepreneurs Pivoted To Thrive During the Pandemic
Don't cling to your original concept. You might just find an even bigger opportunity
Success Strategies
5 Lessons from Businesses That Boomed During the Pandemic
Some entrepreneurs saw a sales surge during the pandemic. Here's how they moved fast to keep up.
Crisis Management
3 Ways to Build a Sustainable Business Post-COVID, According to Jon Taffer
Creating a strong operation for the future will require thinking ahead - and acting now.
Productivity
5 Ways to Create Boundaries While Working From Home
The staff at sexual health startup Dame share their secrets for staying sane and productive.
Crisis Management
Why Leaders Need to Overcommunicate During a Crisis
To lead through challenging times, Thoughtspot CEO Sudheesh Nair is making sure his team has more information than they need.
Launching a Business
Launching a Business During the Pandemic? Learn From These 4 Founders.
These entrepreneurs took the leap when times were tough - and found new ways to succeed.
Launching a Business
3 Tools to Help You Build a Strong Website and Brand
It's easier than ever to build your own digital presence. We tested and reviewed some of the latest offerings.