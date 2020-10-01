Entrepreneur Magazine - October 2020

Featured Article
100 Powerful Women of 2020
This year is testing everyone's strength - but women never back down from a challenge. Meet the female leaders from 100 brands and businesses, all fighting for a better future.
A Brief Guide to Letting Black Entrepreneurs Be Entrepreneurs
If you want to make the business world more inclusive and equitable, stop seeing Black founders as a cause worth supporting and start viewing them as the innovators and difference-makers they already are.
Taraji P. Henson: Your Mission Must Be Stronger Than Your Fear
The actress and entrepreneur has opened up about her own mental health - and now she's helping others do it, too.
To Help More Women Reach the Top, We Must First Help Those at the Bottom
These days, there's a lot of focus on adding women to corporate boards. That's good - but it doesn't solve a much deeper problem.
It's Time to Reinvent the "Girlboss"
In the past year, a roll call of buzzy female founders have stepped down from (or been forced out of) the companies they started, after the leadership and culture of their businesses were questioned. What does that mean for the next class of women leaders?
To Get the Most of Your Team, Treat Them As More Than Just Employees
As leaders, we must ask ourselves tough questions and face this year's challenges with a human perspective.
8 Founders Share the Biggest Lesson Helping Them Survive 2020
The past can be our greatest teacher. Here's how it's making these entrepreneurs smarter and stronger today.
8 Ways Your Business Can (and Should) Stand for What You Believe In
Customers and employees expect companies to be socially engaged. We asked eight entrepreneurs how to do that authentically.
Time for a Change? These 8 Founders Switched Things Up During the Pandemic and Thrived
This year has been hard. But challenge often leads to the best ideas. These entrepreneurs share their biggest learnings.
8 Ways Teams Can Be More Effective While Working From Home
Remote work is here to stay. Eight founders share the valuable lessons they've learned about their staff.
How 8 Founders Are Preparing for Continued Economic Uncertainty
From embracing unexpected changes to leaning on their teams, here's how these entrepreneurs are playing defense.
8 Founders Share the Best Decisions They Made in 2020
They weren't always easy, but they've kept these businesses moving forward.