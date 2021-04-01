Entrepreneur Magazine - April 2021

Featured Article
Bethenny Frankel's Success Starts With Time Management
Bethenny Frankel builds multimillion-dollar brands, stars in TV shows, and vigorously defends every moment of her day. The secret? It starts with deciding what matters (and what doesn't).
Want Something From Someone? Do the Work for Them.
What's the secret to winning people over? Simple: Make it as absolutely easy as possible to say yes.
3 Mindset Shifts Every Disruptor Must Have
If you want to shake things up, you must have a mindset that's different from everyone else's. Here are three ways to reshape your thinking.
Related Articles
Young Entrepreneur
The Pandemic Created the Next Generation of Great Entrepreneurs
The pandemic has sparked a boom in young entrepreneurship. Here's what caused it -- and how entrepreneurial parents can light a fire like never before.
Prepare to Succeed
Can These Standing Desks End Your Zoom Fatigue?
Another workday at home getting you down? A new line of desks will help you up -- and help you maintain focus.
My Husband and Business Partner Has Bipolar Disorder. Here's How We Manage It Together.
Like so many people -- and so many entrepreneurs -- my husband and business partner struggles with his mental health. I'm speaking up so others know: With the right understanding, life and business can still be good.
How to Grow Your Audience on Clubhouse
Clubhouse is the booming new social media app where big-name CEOs (and everyday entrepreneurs) speak in real time. Should you be there too? And how do you make it worth your time?
How to Start a Clubhouse Room (and Keep Your Audience Engaged)
Sure, you can speak in someone else's Clubhouse room. But you may have more fun (and get more attention) creating your own.
Clubhouse is Creating the New Social Media Influencer
Clubhouse is creating a new kind of star. Meet one of the biggest: Swan Sit.
The Art of Moderating a Room on Clubhouse
How to run a compelling conversation with many speakers and (hopefully) many more listeners.