Entrepreneur Magazine - September 2021

This 25-Year-Old Has 5 Restaurants, $6 Million in Revenue and a Simple Slogan: 'Don't Be a Dick'
Here's how François Reihani started Dallas-based La La Land Kind Cafe, which hires teenagers and young adults as they exit the foster system and helps them build careers.
How 15 People in Their 20s Built Million-Dollar Businesses
Think you're too young to start a business? These inspiring young entrepreneurs built companies that are making the world a kinder, more fun place for all of us.
I Stopped Saying This Word, and It Changed Everything
Swapping out even a simple word in your vocabulary can shift your mindset and re-center your true priorities.
Maria Sharapova's Winning Secret: 'I Hired People I Could Lose With'
The tennis star and entrepreneur explains what it's like to start over professionally and what she looks for in a pitch deck.
This New Credit Card Can Help You Buy A Home. But Creating It Was Nearly Impossible.
Bilt is a loyalty program and credit card designed to help people towards home ownership. But to make it work, this entrepreneur had to fail repeatedly.