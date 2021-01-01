Entrepreneur | December 2021

Signing out of account, Standby...
Entrepreneur magazine
December 2021
Why Selena Gomez Is Cofounding a Mental Health Media Company With Her Mom Mandy Teefey and Newsletter Whiz Daniella Pierson: "Once I Understood What Was Happening In My Mind, I Gained a Sense of Purpose"
Gomez's openness about her mental health struggles has endeared her to millions of fans. Now she's channeling her influence into a business that will help others speak up and feel seen.
Why Jim Cramer Thinks Small Business Owners Can Do More Hiring Than Firing In 2022
The CNBC host says he's bullish on entrepreneurs because he believes in their creative ability to innovate.
Your Top 4 Questions About 2022, Answered By the World's Top Superforecasters
What skills will be most in demand next year? Will supply chain issues get better? We got the scoop from an elite team of forecasters.
Meet the Elite Team of Superforecasters Who Have Turned Future-Gazing Into a Science
You just might learn a thing or two about how to look into your own crystal ball.
5 Things the Future Holds, According to the World's Most Elite Superforecasters
What'll happen to the price of advertising? Will more female founders get funded? We had Good Judgment's superforecasters answer these questions and more.
You Can't Do Everything. So Do the Best With What You Have.
It's not a sexy mantra, but it can save you a lot of stress and frustration.
