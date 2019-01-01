My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Magazine: January 1999

Entrepreneur Magazine - January 1999
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Millennium Meltdown

Think the Y2K bug won't bite you? This is your wake-up call.

Hot Stuff

Ready to make your move in '99? First check out our predictions for the hottest businesses of the year.

The Wonder Years

A look at how franchising and the Franchise 500&reg; have changed over the past 20 years.

Related Articles

Quick Guide For Women Entrepreneurs

Quick Guide For Women Entrepreneurs

By Debra Phillips, Cynthia E. Griffin, Heather Page and Melissa Campanelli
11 min read
E-Ticket

E-Ticket

12 ways to tap into the power of e-mail
Jay Conrad Levinson | 3 min read
The In Crowd

The In Crowd

Popularity contest? You bet. Top trends for 1999.
Laura Tiffany | 4 min read
Smart Ideas

Smart Ideas

To succeed in business, you have to stay on the cutting edge. Here are a few ways entrepreneurs are doing just that.
Heather Page | 3 min read
Designing Woman

Designing Woman

Youth is anything but wasted on this twentysomething fashion maven.
Elaine W. Teague | 8 min read
Lessons Learned

Lessons Learned

Choosing a personnel trainer you can count on.
Jacquelyn Lynn | 4 min read
Flash Forward

Flash Forward

Must-know management ideas to keep your business moving.
Mark Henricks | 7 min read
Needs To Know
Growth Strategies

Needs To Know

Before choosing just any insurance package, analyze your needs.
Jacquelyn Lynn | 3 min read
Going The Distance

Going The Distance

Travel costs are expected to soar this year.
Christopher Elliott | 4 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Green Entrepreneur Magazine - May 2019