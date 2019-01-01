There are no Videos in your queue.
Entrepreneur Magazine:
January 1999
Featured Article
Think the Y2K bug won't bite you? This is your wake-up call.
Ready to make your move in '99? First check out our predictions for the hottest businesses of the year.
A look at how franchising and the Franchise 500® have changed over the past 20 years.
By Debra Phillips, Cynthia E. Griffin, Heather Page and Melissa Campanelli
11 min read
12 ways to tap into the power of e-mail
Popularity contest? You bet. Top trends for 1999.
To succeed in business, you have to stay on the cutting edge. Here are a few ways entrepreneurs are doing just that.
Youth is anything but wasted on this twentysomething fashion maven.
Choosing a personnel trainer you can count on.
Must-know management ideas to keep your business moving.
Growth Strategies
Before choosing just any insurance package, analyze your needs.
Travel costs are expected to soar this year.
