Entrepreneur Magazine - July 1999

Quit your browsing! Here are our picks for 100 of the top Web sites for entrepreneurs.
Choice Cuts
Action on Capitol Hill this year could leave you with a larger after-tax share of the profits.
Burnt Offerings?
It's understandable to be bedazzled by the riches you see in other companies' IPOs. But before you follow their lead, make sure your company is cut out for going public.
Uncle Sam Steps In
State and federal governments save the day with insurance assistance for entrepreneurs.
Time On Their Side
You need good employees. They need increased flexibility. Here's how the twain shall meet.
Avoiding a Too-Early Succession
Hand your kids a key to the business too early, and you could unlock the wrong attitude.
Is It Greek To You?
With just 3.4 defects per million units, the Six Sigma strategy may seem somewhat foreign. Welcome to the quality-assurance system the big boys use.