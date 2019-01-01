My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Magazine: September 1999

Entrepreneur Magazine - September 1999
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.

Eastern States

Can you offer jobs in economically poor areas? This fund's looking for you.

Making Headlines

The money to pay the staff was a maybe. Her partner left her alone in the eats-entrepreneurs-alive magazine industry. Could Pat Means survive, much less succeed? You better believe it.

Related Articles

Abroad Band

Abroad Band

U.S. tech businesses find foreign soil is fertile soil.
Christopher D. Lancette | 5 min read
Deep Freeze

Deep Freeze

Don't let the name fool you. Frozen foods are hot.
Karen E. Spaeder | 4 min read
Tubby Talk

Tubby Talk

It takes a child at heart to build a children's phenomenon.
Michelle Prather | 3 min read
Next!

Next!

There's only one Silicon Valley, but hopes of being Silicon Something has tech communities popping up nationwide.
Heather Page | 6 min read
The `WOW' Factor

The `WOW' Factor

How do you sell a great gift idea? Enthusiasm!
Jerry Fisher | 2 min read
Get In The Game

Get In The Game

You'll soon be able to score with your favorite star.
Cynthia E. Griffin | 3 min read
Square Pegs
Marketing

Square Pegs

Filling your customer service team with `mini salespeople'? Chances are, you're missing the mark.
Bill Kelley | 4 min read
Home Cooking

Home Cooking

Customers will take this pizza and shove it . . .in their ovens.
Mike Shanahan | 3 min read
Mr. Clean

Mr. Clean

A Chem-Dry franchisee helps shelter residents make a fresh start.
Karen E. Spaeder | 2 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Green Entrepreneur Magazine - May 2019