Entrepreneur Magazine: June 2000

Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Told You So!

Hot 100 businesses do burn bright, but they don't burn out. Here are the businesses that prove there's life after recognition in <i>Entrepreneur</i> magazine.

Runnning a Multi-Family Business

Working together can get complicated when two or more families run a single business.

Pass It On

Forget military school.today's colleges and universities have something else in mind of the kids of today: fashioning them into the next generation of entrepreneurs.

From: Business To: Business

Subject: Long-heralded as the next big set of Internet opportunities, business-to-business e-commerce is here--and the crystal balls were right; it's big.
Robert J. McGarvey | 12 min read
Making Time

Not ready for the burden of a full-time business? How do your evenings and weekends look?
Brendan Howard | 8 min read
Burn, Baby, Burn

Entrepreneur and Dun & Bradstreet's Sixth Annual Hot 100--the fastest-growing entrepreneurial businesses in America
9 min read
Free At Last

Is your home office a network nightmare-piles of wires, holes in the wall and cabling for everything but the kitchen sink? Take it all wireless!
Jill Amadio | 7 min read
Driving Up Profits

A familiar name offers a franchise that's for keeps.
P. Kelly Smith | 1 min read
Back To School

Computer U franchise teaches seniors how to travel the World Wide Web.
Devlin Smith | 2 min read
Got Cash?

If not, then you ought to know what lenders are looking for.
Nichole L. Torres | 2 min read
What's New

Franchise updates on 1-800-GOT-JUNK, EagleRider Inc., and Sears Carpet and Upholstery Care Inc.
P. Kelly Smith | 2 min read
Need A Hero?

Mr. Hero uses competition to bring out the best in its franchisees.
Devlin Smith | 2 min read
