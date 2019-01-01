Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2002
Featured Article
After the Flood
With the flow of VC funding slowed to a trickle, let our list of the top 100 VC funds be your divining rod.
SIFE Lessons
<b></b>
Crystal Gale
When the winds of change started blowing, this entrepreneur escaped the jewelry game and entered the world of bejeweled décor.
Related Articles
Starting a Business
Keeping It Legal
I've got the knowledge and experience. Do I really need a piece of paper?
Finance
Examine Your Co-Op(tions)
Feeling small and inconsequential? Get some small and inconsequential friends together, and you can be big.
Starting a Business
Look What I Found!
Make the most of the opportunities everybody else has overlooked.
Novel Idea
Two writers followed their passion for romance . . . and ended up with a love story of their own.