Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2002
Featured Article
Higher Power
10 secret weapons that will make you a hands-on leader for your sales team
Scary Move, Eh?
The risks of starting a business can be a fright. Fortunately, the right attitude can turn your quickened heart rate and night sweats into the kind of excitement that leads to a successful business.
So Many Choices
Picking the right franchise takes a lot of legwork. Luckily, we have 18 tools and techniques to make your due diligence doable.
Related Articles
Still Playing With Toys?
Your interest in the toy industry survived the recession. Now how do you make the most of the recovery?
Marketing
All Work & No Play
Targeted mailings and research are in. Client golf outings are out. If you expect to sell in today's economy, you need to stop wasting everyone's time.
Starting From Scratch
The less you know about your industry, the more prep work you have in your future.
Starting a Business
Under the Microscope
Use microenterprise loans to help make micro a temporary condition.
Starting a Business
Raiser's Edge
Are your attempts at selling to retail stores going nowhere? Maybe your product needs a good fund-raiser.
Red Hot!
I scream, you scream, we all scream for . . . ice cream hot dogs? How one entrepreneur came up with a cool twist on a ballpark favorite