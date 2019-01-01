Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - February 2003

Startups Magazine: February 2003
Featured Article
Seller's Market
Don't want to leave the selling of your product up to a licensee? Do it yourself on commission.
What to Do? What to Do?
Is your brain reluctant to give up any good ideas for a business?
Sizable Returns
It doesn't matter how much money you have to begin with. These entrepreneurs prove even the smallest start-up can grow up to be big and strong.
Related Articles
Small Business Heroes
Now They Know
Getting word of your business out on the street is worth any price, but with these 7 marketing techniques, it's actually pretty cheap.
Ready For Anything
Cool Aid
Don't go the startup route alone. Help is right around the corner--and it's free.
Your Good Side
Don't quit your day job. Really, we mean it. Start a business on the side while you work full time for someone else.