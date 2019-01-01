Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - June 2003

Startups Magazine: June 2003
Featured Article
Home Run
Step up to the plate with one of these 500-plus homebased franchises and business opportunities.
Class Acts
College life can go beyond classes, keggers and cramming for finals. Why not start your own business? These enterprising students did.
How Low?
It doesn't have to cost a bundle to launch an e-commerce site. We've found several smart options for top-notch online stores.
Related Articles
Starting a Business
The Search Is On
Entrepreneurs and experts all agree: If you're willing to hunt around, you can score financing to get your homebased business off the ground.
Franchises
Trend Watch: Child-Focused Franchises
If the increasing popularity of education services, toy stores and kids' gyms is any indication, you can be sure the children's franchise industry is growing big and strong.
Franchises
Just the FAQs
Got questions about researching and buying a franchise or a business opportunity? We've got answers.
Measuring Up
So what if your business is small? That doesn't mean your entrepreneurial dreams have to be, too.
Small Wonders
These handy gizmos and gadgets will make for an easier ride through the start-up stage and beyond.
Starting a Business
The Dark Side
Prepare yourself for being homebased by understanding the downside.
Starting a Business
Basic Training
Got what it takes to get through entrepreneurial "boot camp"? We'll give you some tips for toughing out your first year in business.
Franchises
Mr. Mom
Going homebased made it easier for one entrepreneur to put his family first for a change.