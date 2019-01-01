Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - October 2003

Startups Magazine: October 2003
Featured Article
Ready, Set . . .
Want to own your own business? Here are more than 1,500 ways to get started.
What's Cooking?
You could be, if you're thinking about opening your own restaurant. But before you put on your apron and pull out your spatula, follow our 4 steps to getting started.
By Design
Getting your new office off the ground? Plan for success with these essentials.
Related Articles
Franchises
Playing It Right
As an entrepreneur, taking risks is part of your nature. But when it comes to franchise research, it doesn't pay to gamble. Keep these points in mind before choosing a franchise.
Small Talk
Feeling overwhelmed by the idea of starting your own business? Then starting with a microenterprise could be the answer for you.
Starting a Business
Late Bloomer
If you're just now realizing you're an entrepreneur at heart, not to worry. Here's why starting a business after 40 could be the best thing that ever happened to you.
Starting a Business
What You <i>Really</i> Need to Know About Startup Financing
Don't waste your time looking for money in all the wrong places. Here's the truth about startup financing.
Step by Step
From advertising to zeroing in on your first customers, our A-to-Z list of essential startup steps includes everything you need to do to get your business off the ground.
The Power of One
Times are uncertain, but what else is new? It's up to you to dispel the doubt that's stopping you from starting a business.
Dramatic Improvement
All the world's a stage for one entrepreneur and the kids who take her acting classes.
I Spy Something Dyed . . .
Two sisters went undercover to investigate a possible franchise--and liked what they saw.