Startups Magazine: February 2004

Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - February 2004
Low Commotion

Looking for a low-cost franchise? It's your lucky day: You've got 200+ to choose from.

Leaps of Faith

It takes more than just research to build a business. You must listen to your gut, too.

Picture Perfect

Starting a business becomes an art form for one franchisee.

Have Guide, Will Travel
Franchises

Have Guide, Will Travel

Travel web site aims to bring tourists and locals together.
Mark Newton | 3 min read
Unlocked Potential
Franchises

Unlocked Potential

Looking for the key to happiness? This pair found it in a locksmith business.
Jacqueline Cavanaugh | 3 min read
Chance Encounters

Chance Encounters

Impulse buyers are a boon to business. Find out who they are and how to reel them in.
April Y. Pennington | 6 min read
Back to Basics
Starting a Business

Back to Basics

Ready to outfit your home office with the tech essentials? Here's what you need.
Amanda C. Kooser | 8 min read
Full Dream Ahead

Full Dream Ahead

Two motivational authors reveal the three secrets to making your entrepreneurial dreams a reality.
Romanus Wolter | 9 min read
How the Rookie Crumbles

How the Rookie Crumbles

Is your business off to a crummy start? Learn how facing your faults can put your business on a solid foundation.
Geoff Williams | 13 min read
All That Glitters
Franchises

All That Glitters

It's easy to be blinded by all the tempting opportunities out there. Keep these points in mind while doing your research, and you'll be sure to strike franchise gold.
Andrew A. Caffey | 4 min read
Promoting for Pennies
Small Business Heroes

Promoting for Pennies

Marketing costs weighing you down? Here are 20 creative ways to boost business without breaking the bank.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 8 min read
Never Fear

Never Fear

On the verge of starting your own business, but too chicken to step off the edge? If these entrepreneurs could take the plunge during uncertain times and still succeed, imagine how well you can do in today's brighter economy.
Geoff Williams | 12 min read
Green Entrepreneur Magazine - May 2019