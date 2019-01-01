Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - February 2004

Startups Magazine: February 2004
Featured Article
Low Commotion
Looking for a low-cost franchise? It's your lucky day: You've got 200+ to choose from.
Leaps of Faith
It takes more than just research to build a business. You must listen to your gut, too.
Picture Perfect
Starting a business becomes an art form for one franchisee.
Related Articles
Franchises
Unlocked Potential
Looking for the key to happiness? This pair found it in a locksmith business.
Chance Encounters
Impulse buyers are a boon to business. Find out who they are and how to reel them in.
Starting a Business
Back to Basics
Ready to outfit your home office with the tech essentials? Here's what you need.
Full Dream Ahead
Two motivational authors reveal the three secrets to making your entrepreneurial dreams a reality.
How the Rookie Crumbles
Is your business off to a crummy start? Learn how facing your faults can put your business on a solid foundation.
Franchises
All That Glitters
It's easy to be blinded by all the tempting opportunities out there. Keep these points in mind while doing your research, and you'll be sure to strike franchise gold.
Small Business Heroes
Promoting for Pennies
Marketing costs weighing you down? Here are 20 creative ways to boost business without breaking the bank.
Never Fear
On the verge of starting your own business, but too chicken to step off the edge? If these entrepreneurs could take the plunge during uncertain times and still succeed, imagine how well you can do in today's brighter economy.