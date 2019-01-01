Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - September 2004

Startups Magazine: September 2004
Featured Article
Starting Line
With 1,100-plus ways to join the entrepreneurial race, you'll be going for the gold in record time.
Head of the Class
Your assignment: Buy a Franchise. Step 1: Take our crash course in finding the right franchise for you.
Full Steam Ahead
Sure, you've heard it all before--how to start a business, what to expect, etc. But the question remains: What's it <i>really</i> like to start your own business. One entrepreneur shares his story about putting his startup's wheels in motion.
Related Articles
What a Match!
Feel like your business is missing a key element? Finding a good partner could be just the thing to complete the picture. Here's what you should keep in mind if you want to make a partnership click.
Magic Markets
Learn the tricks for getting in tune with today's 5 hottest consumer markets--and watch as your profits begin to levitate.
No Excuses!
Starting a business can be scary, but don't let fear hold you back. These entrepreneurs had plenty of reasons not to go into business, but they did anyway--and you can, too.
Franchises
Picture Perfect
Cameras, costumes and toddlers are all in a day's work for Lil' Angels franchisees.
Let's Be Reasonable
There's no need to drop an insane amount of money on office equipment with these bargain-finding secrets.