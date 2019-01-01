My Queue

Startups Magazine: September 2004

Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - September 2004
Featured Article

Starting Line

With 1,100-plus ways to join the entrepreneurial race, you'll be going for the gold in record time.

Head of the Class

Your assignment: Buy a Franchise. Step 1: Take our crash course in finding the right franchise for you.

Full Steam Ahead

Sure, you've heard it all before--how to start a business, what to expect, etc. But the question remains: What's it <i>really</i> like to start your own business. One entrepreneur shares his story about putting his startup's wheels in motion.

What a Match!

What a Match!

Feel like your business is missing a key element? Finding a good partner could be just the thing to complete the picture. Here's what you should keep in mind if you want to make a partnership click.
Mark Henricks | 10 min read
Magic Markets

Magic Markets

Learn the tricks for getting in tune with today's 5 hottest consumer markets--and watch as your profits begin to levitate.
Chris Penttila | 11 min read
No Excuses!

No Excuses!

Starting a business can be scary, but don't let fear hold you back. These entrepreneurs had plenty of reasons not to go into business, but they did anyway--and you can, too.
Geoff Williams | 11 min read
Let the Buyer Be There!

Let the Buyer Be There!

Networking goes a long way for those who don't sell themselves short.
Romanus Wolter | 3 min read
The Call of Beauty

The Call of Beauty

When it comes to convenience, this mobile spa goes above and beyond.
Jonathan Riggs | 3 min read
Special Arrangements
Franchises

Special Arrangements

A persistent entrepreneur enjoys the sweet fruits of his labor.
Anna Buss | 2 min read
Picture Perfect
Franchises

Picture Perfect

Cameras, costumes and toddlers are all in a day's work for Lil' Angels franchisees.
Jonathan Riggs | 3 min read
Seasoned Pros

Seasoned Pros

Operating a seasonal kiosk keeps these partners on their mistletoes.
April Y. Pennington | 4 min read
Let's Be Reasonable

Let's Be Reasonable

There's no need to drop an insane amount of money on office equipment with these bargain-finding secrets.
Amanda C. Kooser | 9 min read
