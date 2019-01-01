Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - February 2005

Startups Magazine: February 2005
Featured Article
Give an Inch . . .
And then take a mile with these low-cost franchise options. With minimal investements, these franchises won't drain your pocketbook.
Spring Cleaning
Take a day to dust off your old business ideas and see if they still shine.
Stop the Presses!
Want to get noticed? Take your marketing to the next level with these 9 tips for writing a powerful press release.
Related Articles
Franchises
The Candy Man Can
After years of dreaming, this candy lover worked up the nerve to buy a franchise.
Growth Strategies
Trading Up
No cash? No problem. Here's how smart entrepreneurs use barter to help save money, create connections and grow their businesses.
Starting Small
With discipline and determination, these four entrepreneurs launched businesses with less than $1,000 each. See how they've grown from those budget beginnings to today's successful companies.
Franchises
Cheap Sheet
Stumped by the task of finding the perfect budget-friendly franchise? We've got all the answers you need to do your homework right--and spend your money wisely.
What's Love Got to Do With it?
Is a passion for your idea enough to base a business on--or is a hot market opportunity a better guarantee of a sure thing?
A Movable Feast
We've set up an impressive spread of budget-friendly gadgets to get your mobile office on the road.
Starting a Business
Making Home Work
What's the best way to balance your homebased business and your family life? Start by figuring out your style.