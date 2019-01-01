Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - May 2005

Startups Magazine: May 2005
Featured Article
Bring It on Home
Ready to start your own homebased business? Get started now with one of these 450+ franchises or business opportunities.
Home Front
How to balance your home and your business under the same roof
Making Bank
Ready to start your dream business, but not willing to dip into your retirement savings? Here's how to make the leap without risking future security.
Marketing
Create a Winning Flier
Catapult your marketing efforts into the stratosphere with these 7 essential tips to get your flier working for you.
Starting a Business
Home Sweet Office
When your home is your office, hiring employees is a touchy task. Learn how to set boundaries and cover your bases to make this transition smoothly.
Starting a Business
Home Court Advantage
Starting from home was the right move for our 7 homebased young millionaires. Now they're netting sales in the millions, all before turning 40.
Marketing
A Tale of Two Opportunities
If you're considering buying a franchise or business opportunity, here's what you need to know before making your decision.
Franchises
The Future is Now
Tech franchises are hot. Whether you're teaching kids all about computers or consulting for big business, don't get left out of this great opportunity.
Starting a Business
Get Set Up
Here's all the home-office technology you need--for less than $2,000.
Small Business Heroes
Food for Thought
How to stay on the right legal track when starting an organic food business