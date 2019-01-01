My Queue

Startups Magazine: May 2005

Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - May 2005
Featured Article

Bring It on Home

Ready to start your own homebased business? Get started now with one of these 450+ franchises or business opportunities.

Home Front

How to balance your home and your business under the same roof

Making Bank

Ready to start your dream business, but not willing to dip into your retirement savings? Here's how to make the leap without risking future security.

Create a Winning Flier
Marketing

Create a Winning Flier

Catapult your marketing efforts into the stratosphere with these 7 essential tips to get your flier working for you.
Isabella Trebond | 5 min read
Team Player
Franchises

Team Player

Being on the field and in the game drives this sports franchisee.
April Y. Pennington | 2 min read
House Party
Franchises

House Party

Parties prove profitable and make selling fun for a former teacher.
April Y. Pennington | 2 min read
Home Sweet Office
Starting a Business

Home Sweet Office

When your home is your office, hiring employees is a touchy task. Learn how to set boundaries and cover your bases to make this transition smoothly.
Jodi Helmer | 11 min read
Home Court Advantage
Starting a Business

Home Court Advantage

Starting from home was the right move for our 7 homebased young millionaires. Now they're netting sales in the millions, all before turning 40.
Nichole L. Torres and April Y. Pennington | 9 min read
A Tale of Two Opportunities
Marketing

A Tale of Two Opportunities

If you're considering buying a franchise or business opportunity, here's what you need to know before making your decision.
Andrew A. Caffey | 11 min read
The Future is Now
Franchises

The Future is Now

Tech franchises are hot. Whether you're teaching kids all about computers or consulting for big business, don't get left out of this great opportunity.
Sara Wilson | 9 min read
Get Set Up
Starting a Business

Get Set Up

Here's all the home-office technology you need--for less than $2,000.
Amanda C. Kooser | 8 min read
Food for Thought
Small Business Heroes

Food for Thought

How to stay on the right legal track when starting an organic food business
Paul and Sarah Edwards | 4 min read
