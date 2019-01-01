Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - October 2005

Startups Magazine: October 2005
Featured Article
Ready for Startup
Get on your mark--our listings of more than 1,000 franchise and business opportunities will get you in the race.
Smart Idea
This innovative advertising device catches golfers' attention even while they keep their eye on the ball.
Paper Chase
Is working from home as a medical transcriptionist still a profitable business? Our experts weigh in.
Related Articles
Starting a Business
Pet Pals
A part-time pet business lets a couple pursue their passion while having fun.
Strength in Numbers
There's no need to go it alone--you can find solutions by accepting others' advice.
Starting a Business
Dream a Little Dream
Find your perfect business by tapping into what you really want from life.
Hey, You. Over Here!
Made you look. Now go ahead and get prospects looking at you with these tips for designing the perfect print ad.
Starting a Business
To Your Health
Keep from packing on the pounds while working in a home office with these easy-to-follow tips.
If You Build It...
Will they come? If you think your invention could be the foundation for a business, here's how to make the leap.