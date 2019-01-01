Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - March 2006

Startups Magazine: March 2006
Featured Article
75 Startup Secrets
Here are the tips, tricks and inside info you need when starting a business.
Best in Show
Tap the right resources to build a blue-ribbon trade-show booth.
What's for Dinner?
Somewhere between soccer practice and homework, entrepreneurs are helping families get dinner on the table with do-it-yourself meal preparation services.
Marketing
Warm Up to Cold Calls
Everyone hates making cold calls---until they learn how to do it properly. Follow these 7 steps to overcome your fear, and start dialing for dollars.
Tank Girl
An eye for beadwork set this entrepreneur on the path to glamorizing the plain old tank-top undershirt.
Starting a Business
Supplies and Demands
Handling the administrative side of your business can be a culture shock.
Snow Business
These entrepreneurs said to heck with scraping ice from their windshields in winter, and came up with a solution to the chore.
Made in the Shade
When this entrepreneur couldn't find hosiery in the right shade, she decided to do something about it.
Ready For Anything
Hat Trick
They were labeled mad hatters at first, but this creative couple used their heads to put their event business on top.
Starting a Business
A Site to Be Seen
Setting up an e-commerce site? Here's everything you need to know to do it right.