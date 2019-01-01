Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - February 2007

Startups Magazine: February 2007
Featured Article
12 Hot Business Ideas
So you know you want to start a business, but you're not sure what kind of business to start? We've made your decision easier by spotlighting 12 of today's hottest business ideas.
All-Inclusive Snacks Take Off Across the Continent
This couple found a recipe for success in allergen-free treats.
Use Your Former Job to Network
Connections can mean the difference between startup success and failure.
Related Articles
Franchises
Taking the Plunge into Franchising
A former Navy diver discovered security in surveillance systems.
Marketing
Live as a Tastefully Simple Biz Opp Owner
This busy mom found comfort in a food business that lets her work at home.
Starting a Business
The Mom Entrepreneur Juggling Act
Starting a part-time business while caring for kids is no simple feat, but this challenge has its rewards.
Starting a Business
Spot the Latest Trends
Spotting trends can put your business in the money for the long haul.
Sweet Tunes
In the time it takes to release a few Pez candies from their colorful dispenser, Patrick Misterovich took his business from concept to reality.
Nailing It
By bringing manicures and pedicures to clients, this entrepreneur turned a friend's wish into a well-groomed business.
Marketing
Market for Instant Sales
Cut to the chase with these tips to reach prospects who are ready to buy.
Get Your Biz Noticed Online--For Free
Got a tight budget? You can still get noticed. Find out why online publicity is one of the best ways to boost your business.