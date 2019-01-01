Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - March 2008

Startups Magazine: March 2008
Featured Article
Up & Running
You can do a lot in 30 days--like start a business. Follow these steps to get going in less than a month.
The More, the Merrier?
Make sure your business doesn't have too many cooks.
I Now Pronounce You...
Running a business with your spouse has its share of hurdles, but the finish line can be worth the effort.
Related Articles
Two's Company
Is your dynamic duo likely to become an explosive one? Before jumping into a business partnership, ask yourself these 7 key questions.
10 Reasons to Buy a Franchise
When it comes to buying a franchise, the ultimate question isn't "Should I?" but "Why not?"
Green Thumbs
It's a jungle out there with all the green products and services to choose from. So start a business that helps consumers sort through it all.
Superhero's Journey
Get your business flying with a little inspiration and watch as impossible feats seem more and more possible.